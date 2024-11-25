‘The Curse of Oak Island’: The Viking Theory and News About Lot 5

Vikings on Oak Island? While this theory might sound berserk, it grows some horns in History’s November 26 episode of The Curse of Oak Island, “The Saga Continues.”

In the exciting hour, treasure hunter Marty Lagina, Oak Island researchers Doug Crowell and Emiliano Sacchetti, archaeologist Laird Niven, and archeo-metallurgist Emma Culligan travel over 600 miles to the Northeast to Newfoundland, Canada’s L’Anse aux Meadows. The national historic site is the Norse Vikings’ only verified outpost in North America, where it’s believed the Norse traveled to from Greenland around the year 1000. The spot is nearly 31 square miles and wasn’t discovered until 1960. Since, nearly 800 Viking and Norse artifacts have been found, including the remains of eight buildings, one of which is a forge. “Seeing the settlement in person and knowing the Vikings created it was incredible,” Lagina says of the expedition. “And knowing it wasn’t a terribly long journey to reach Oak Island from there was just as impressive.”

Marty and his brother Rick have led onscreen digs on the cursed Nova Scotia locale for a decade — contributing to the search for the Knights Templar’s treasure on the island that’s been going on for 200-plus years. Now, the Laginas and their team believe that the Vikings might have been the ones to originally bring the Knights Templar to Oak Island, assisting the medieval group in finding a spot to bury their priceless religious artifacts and treasure.

This trip to Newfoundland isn’t unusual for the show — and it looks like it’s much more than a pit stop on the series’ journey. In fact, it was due to a 2023 expedition to Europe by some of the Oak Island team — including Marty, Crowell and Sacchetti — that the Vikings theory even exists.

Marty, excited about the possibility of Viking involvement, also teases: “We learned something [in this episode] from the experts [in Newfoundland] that made this seemingly unlikely theory even more plausible.”

Meanwhile, back on the island with Rick, a potential new tunnel is discovered, and further exploration into Lot 5 suggests that the spot might be holy ground. “The observation that it could be an ancient place of worship, and have archaeologists not dismiss it as a possibility, is more than intriguing,” says executive producer Joe Lessard. “That’s why the dig must continue to figure it out.”

What’s perhaps even more intriguing: Season 12’s following episode, airing December 3, is titled “Concrete Evidence.” Considering the show was recently under scrutiny for its lack of discoveries, this sounds like something diehard viewers won’t want to miss.

The Curse of Oak Island, Tuesdays, 9/8c, History