Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can we offer up some casting news?

Paramount+ and Nickelodeon Studios have announced more casting for Good Burger 2, the upcoming sequel to the iconic ’90s film. Reprising their roles alongside Kenan Thompson as Dexter Reed and Kel Mitchell as Ed are Josh Server as Fizz, Lori Beth Denberg as Connie Muldoon, and Carmen Electra as Roxanne.

New cast members include Lil Rel Howery as Cecil McNevin, a lawyer for MegaCorp; Jillian Bell as Katt Boswell, the CEO of MegaCorp; Kamaia Fairburn as Mia, a cool and confident teen who works at Good Burger to help her mother when she can; Alex R. Hibbert as Ed2, a mini-me version of his dad, Ed, and Good Burger’s newest trainee; Fabrizio Guido as Mr. Jensen, a 16-year-old employee who tries but often fails to keep his employees in line; Elizabeth Hinkler and Emily Hinkler as Cindy and Mindy, 16-year-old identical twins who are the cooks at the restaurant; and Anabel Graetz as Ruth, the most senior employee at Good Burger among a bunch of teenagers.

Good Burger 2 follows Dexter and Ed as they reunite in the present day at the fast-food restaurant with a hilarious new group of employees. It will premiere later this year on Paramount+. More celebrity cameos will be announced at a later date.

The concept was first a sketch on All That in 1994, then the feature film Good Burger came out in 1997. Mitchell reprised his role as Ed, working at the restaurant for 20 years as manager of the trainees, in the All That revival in 2019.

The new sequel was announced in March. “I can’t believe it’s been a little over 25 years since great customer service was born at Good Burger! Being a part of something so many generations of people have come to love has made me so proud and now to be back where it all began working on the sequel is surreal! Love performing with my brother Kel and can’t wait to show the fans what these characters have been up to since we last saw them,” Thompson said in a statement at the time.

Added Mitchell, “Ed is one of those timeless characters that has brought so much joy and laughter to fans, and it’s such a beautiful blessing to still be doing it after all these years. It’s super awesome to come back and continue the stories of Dex, Ed and Good Burger for both the people who grew up watching and their kids.”

Good Burger 2 is produced by Thompson and Mitchell. It was penned by Kevin Kopelow and Heath Seifert, who also serve as executive producers, along with John Ryan Jr. from Artists for Artists. Phil Traill directs. James III has also been tapped as a writer. Production of the movie for Nickelodeon Studios is overseen by Shauna Phelan and Zack Olin, Co-Heads of Nickelodeon & Awesomeness Live-Action. Brittany Cope serves as Nickelodeon’s Executive in Charge of Production.

Good Burger 2, Movie Premiere, 2023, Paramount+