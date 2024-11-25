‘The Price is Right’ Fans Call Out ‘Producer Goof’ After Golf Coach Plays Hole In One Game

Did The Price Is Right producers drop the ball with their contestant selection? At least one fan thought so after a professional golf coach was called down to play the notoriously difficult Hole In One (or Two) game leading to an effortless car win.

In a clip shared by the game show’s Instagram page on Friday, November 22, a contestant named Stephanie took on the game. Hole In One (or Two) debuted in 1977 and is considered near-impossible because it involves actual golfing. First, the contestant arranges six grocery products by least to most expensive. These determine the line from which line the contestant will putt.

If each subsequent product is correctly placed, the contestant advances one line closer on the green. But if they’re incorrectly placed, the contestant does not advance. They then get two attempts to sink a putt from their earned line to win the car (thus the name).

Drew Carey opened the segment by addressing Stephanie’s profession, which was much to his surprise and chagrin. “She says, ‘I’m a golfer,'” the host told the audience. “Ah!” announcer George Grey said. Stephanie nervously chuckled and corrected him, “Well, I coach golf.” Carey said back, “Everyone you coach is going to be judging you on this now.” And with that, she took to the furthest line of the putting green, having gotten zero prices correct.

The crowd fell silent as Stephanie got into putting position. “Look at that!” Carey exclaimed. With one putt, and despite the setback, she sent the golf ball careening right into the hole with a perfect swing. “Boom!” Carey declared as the crowd erupted. Stephanie jumped up and down and went over to her car prize. “Ace putters up here…” the host closed.

The game show captioned the clip, “What are the odds?!” highlighting the hilarious coincidence.

In the comments, one fan wondered if the producers made a mistake being made aware but having forgotten she was a golfer and would easily ace this game.

“Producers goofed!” one of the top comments read.

Another fan replied, explained that the contestants and the segments are randomized so it was just “luck.”

“Nope. All luck,” they wrote. “Producers pick the game order and who gets called down. They had zero idea the golf instructor was going to play this game. They’ve had wheelchair contestants playing for treadmills before… ”

“Oh yeah! I remember that,” the initial commenter wrote back.

Other fans came on down to the comments to celebrate the player’s putting prowess.

“Her whole life has been leading up to this,” a third fan wrote.

“I would fail at this game SO HARD! She made it look easy!” wrote a fourth.

“No need for the ‘or two’!” wrote a fifth.

What did you think of Stephanie’s incredible Hole in One (or Two) win? Let us know in the comments section below!