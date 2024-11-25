Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

For the second year in a row, five couples will compete in the Dancing With the Stars finale! The contenders will dance a traditional “redemption” dance where they’re coached by one of the show’s three judges – Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli – as well as their highly anticipated “freestyle” routines. The latter allows the couples to display everything they’ve learned throughout the season. It’s not uncommon that the couple with the best and most entertaining (granted, that’s subjective) freestyle ends up winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball trophy.

As far as redemption dances go, watch for Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong to revisit the Jive while Joey Graziadei and Jenna Johnson are going to take on once again the Cha-cha-cha. Ilona Maher and Alan Bersten are going to also do another Jive. Danny Amendola and Witney Carson will reprise the Tango. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold will repeat the Quickstep.

In past seasons, couples have been tight-lipped about what will go into their freestyle routines. This year, TV Insider has some inside scoop on what to expect. Arnold already teased with us what her and Nedoroscik’s routine might include. Read on to get details from the other four finalists. Also, Bersten talks about why Maher deserves her spot in tonight’s finale.

While a few Bachelorettes have won the mirror ball trophy, Graziadei is the first Bachelor to make it to the finals. Might there be roses or other Bachelor themes included in his freestyle? “We’re going to pay homage to Joey’s roots,” Johnsons teases to TV Insider. “Who he is and was before everybody else knew him.” (According to Graziadei’s bio, prior to appearing on The Bachelor, he was a tennis pro and Ike Kuluz ambassador at The Club in Kukui’ula in Koloa, Hawaii.)

Kinney has appeared on TV shows including Lethal Weapon and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. However, she and Armstrong preview that their freestyle won’t necessarily include themes from those programs. “It’s not what [Chandler] is most well-known for that will make this freestyle the most interesting,” Armstrong, who’s going to the finals for the first time, says. Kinney adds: “It’s a much bigger message that we’re hoping resonates and will be received. No matter what happens, it’s important and we’re proud to be here.”

Carson is keeping her freestyle playbook a bit closer to her vest. “Maybe we’ll put a football in there,” she says with a smile. Given Amendola’s lengthy professional sports resume, which includes playing a wide receiver for the New England Patriots, St. Louis Rams, and the Detroit Lions, how can she not?

Just as Nedoroscik’s freestyle may include a pommel horse, which he performed on to win a Bronze Medal at the Olympics this year, Maher’s may include her Olympic sport, rugby.

“Ilona is now a dancer,” Bersten proclaims, “so, we’re going to see some dancing. Maybe we’ll include some rugby, but what’s important is showing all sides of her as this amazing person which includes her incredible dancing. We’re not going to limit ourselves to one thing.”

Bersten and the other finalists are thrilled that producers saw fit to advance all five couples to the three-hour finale tonight. However, he believes he and Maher are still in the game not just because of how America has embraced his partner’s vulnerability. Bersten feels Maher has earned her spot among the other finalists.

“Fan support is everything,” Bersten says, “But I also want to commend Ilona on her rehearsals. She has improved so much and that’s what the show is ultimately about. It’s about growing and taking somebody who doesn’t know how to dance and make them dance and Ilona really danced [throughout this competition], so I’m so proud of her, but I am also very, very grateful for all the fans supporting us.”

