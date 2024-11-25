Blue Bloods has revealed the first photos and episode descriptions from the show’s final two episodes. Premiering on Friday, December 6 and Friday, December 13 on CBS, the final two episodes of Blue Bloods are titled “Entitlement” and “End of Tour.”

As Len Cariou previewed to TV Insider earlier this season, the series finale features a funeral. New images from the episode confirm it’s for a cop. Eddie (Vanessa Ray) and the mayor (Dylan Walsh) are hospitalized in other photos. Eddie’s partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan) is notably absent from the funeral photos, where Eddie can be seen sitting right next to Mayor Walsh and police commissioner/father-in-law Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck). Is it Badillo’s funeral?

There will be a break this week for Thanksgiving, and then Blue Bloods will return on December 6. The Talk cohost Amanda Kloots and Oscar nominee Edward James Olmos guest star in the last installments. Here are the episode descriptions for each:

Blue Bloods Season 14 Episode 17, “Entitlement”

“Eddie and Badillo try to help a man whose apartment has been taken over by a squatter who also happens to be Jamie’s [Will Estes] confidential informant. Also, Danny [Donnie Wahlberg] and Baez [Marisa Ramirez] investigate when a star student is found dead in her dormitory; Frank suspects the governor has an agenda when he comes to him with a proposal; and Erin [Bridget Moynahan] oversteps when she tries to play matchmaker for Anthony [Steve Schirripa].”

Kloots guest stars in “Entitlement.”

Blue Bloods Series Finale, Season 14 Episode 18, “End of Tour”

“It’s all hands on deck for the Reagan family, as they race to stop deadly mayhem in the city when the gangs of New York unite together to demand amnesty for the release of their imprisoned members and those awaiting trial.”

Olmos guest stars in the series finale. He and Kloots can both be seen in the images below. The series finale will include one last Reagan family dinner.

Both of Blue Bloods’ final episodes will be one hour long. The series finale is the show’s 293rd episode total, making for a historic run on CBS.

After Season 14 Episode 13, Cariou told TV Insider that the funeral scene in the series finale was the last scene filmed for the series. He shared what it was like on set that day.

“The last scene, of course, was at a funeral, and so we weren’t even in the house the day that we wrapped it up,” Cariou said. “I was finished that day myself and several of the others, Tom [Selleck]‘s group of guys, Bridget and Steve [Schirripa], and the others, they were done that day, too, before the rest of the episode was finished. So it was kind of strange in that sense, just like any other day, any other week. And we had just kind of gotten used to the fact that we had said our goodbyes, if you will, with not a lot of emotional times together.”

He continued: “So we said, OK, that’s over and done with, and we’ll stay in touch if we can. And then lo and behold, a couple of weeks ago, we all got together for the wrap-up, for the launch of the last eight shows, and that was bittersweet. I just got used to the fact that we said our goodbyes and then everybody was back in the room together, and that made it a little bit difficult for me.”

It will be a bittersweet goodbye for fans as well. See the photos from Blue Bloods last episodes in the gallery below.

Blue Bloods, Series Finale, Friday, December 13, 10/9c, CBS