‘Rock the Block’: Ty Pennington Promises Changes as Fans Say Show Is ‘Getting Hard to Watch’

Rock the Block host Ty Pennington has teased some changes to the upcoming sixth season of the HGTV competition series after fans aired their frustrations about the show’s judging decisions.

The show, which follows four experts competing with each other to revamp old properties and resell them at higher prices, recently wrapped up filming its sixth season. Pennington shared the news on his Instagram page, where he promised fans an “epic season.”

“That’s a wrap on #RockTheBlock S6! Thank you to the amazing cast and crew for another epic season,” he wrote. “This show is not easy to pull off and I feel so blessed to be a small part of it. Can’t wait for you guys to see how this season plays out #comingsoon #early2025 #newseason #grateful #lovemyjob #bestcrew #tvfam #bts #hgtv.”

Season 6 comes with a twist, as, for the first time, it will feature two veteran teams and two rookie teams facing off for a win. The veteran teams are Windy City Rehab star Alison Victoria and former Rock the Block champion Michel Smith Boyd, along with Farmhouse Fixer star Jonathan Knight and his New Kids on the Block bandmate and brother Jordan Knight.

Meanwhile, the rookie teams will include married home renovation professionals Chelsea and Cole DeBoer (Down Home Fab) and house-flipping experts Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama (Renovation Aloha).

While many fans are excited about the upcoming season, others wanted to know if there will be any changes, particularly regarding the judging format. In previous seasons, the winner each week was determined by different HGTV stars, and the overall winner was decided by who added the most monetary value to the home (rather than design and functionality).

In one Season 5 episode earlier this year, some viewers grew frustrated with a surprise project where the teams were tasked with renovating a second-floor bedroom with multi-purpose space and bathroom in 48 hours. In a twist, the contestants themselves were given the responsibility of deciding the winner.

“This was so BORING! Gosh, what were they thinking! Judged y’all selves and STILL got it wrong,” wrote one fan at the time.

“Getting harder to watch Rock the Block,” said another.

Those issues were clearly still on the mind of some fans, who took to the comments section of Pennington’s latest post to sound off.

“I hope it is more fairly judged this season,” wrote one commenter, while another added, “One of my favorite shows!! I do hope the winners go by the most functional and aesthetically pleasing home than price!”

Pennington responded with a promising tease, writing, “There were some changes made. I think you’ll be happy.” He did not specify what those changes are or whether they involve the judging format. The new season is set to premiere in 2025.

