Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger … you know how it goes. Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell are back as Dexter and Ed in Good Burger 2, the Paramount+ sequel to the hit 1997 movie (originally an All That sketch), and for one of them, the years have definitely been kinder.

It’s been over 20 years for these characters, and while Ed is doing “very well,” according to Thompson, Dex is not. “My character is hijinks-ing himself into a troublesome situation and calls on an old friend to see what’s going on,” Thompson tells TV Insider in the video interview above.

In Good Burger 2 (streaming November 22), Dexter is down on his luck after another one of his inventions fails. Ed welcomes Dex back to Good Burger — where there’s a new crew working — with open arms and gives him his old job back. Dex devises a plan to get back on his feet but unfortunately puts the fate of Good Burger at risk once again.

For the actors, it was “easy” and “fun” to fall back into their characters’ dynamic, according to Mitchell. “We got right back into it.”

The good news is you don’t have to have watched the original movie (though you should) to enjoy this new one. It “stands alone,” Mitchell says. “Part 2 does its own thing.” However, if you do, you might enjoy watching Ed’s arc, as the second film does showcase how smart he is, despite maintaining his childlike sense of wonder about the world.

“He just wants everybody to have a smile on their face. That’s Ed’s thing,” explains Mitchell. “He just wants everyone to be happy. But I think in this movie, in Part 2, you start seeing a few layers where he doesn’t get upset, but there’s a little emotion there.”

Watch the full video interview above for more from Thompson and Mitchell about returning for Good Burger 2, what fans of the original movie will enjoy, and how Dex and Ed maintained their close friendship over the years.

Good Burger 2, Movie Premiere, Wednesday, November 22, Paramount+