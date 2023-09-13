Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Prison Release Bid Gets Another Boost

Disgraced reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley have already had their prison release dates moved up several months, but their attorney believes he can get even more time taken off their sentences.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. They reported to jail in January, with Todd serving at FPC Pensacola in Florida and Julie at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Todd was initially sentenced to 12 years, but according to federal prison records, his release date is now scheduled for early 2033, which is about two years short of the original sentence.

Meanwhile, Julie was originally sentenced to seven years, but records show she is set for release in mid-October 2028, one year and three months short of the seven-year sentence.

The couple’s attorney, Jay Surgent, is hopeful even more time can be shaved off his clients’ sentences once the new sentencing guidelines are implemented.

According to Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers and a former federal prosecutor, who spoke with Insider, federal sentencing guidelines operate on a point system that is based on a person’s prior criminal history and the offense level of their crime.

Earlier this year, the US Sentencing Commission proposed an amendment to the current federal sentencing guidelines, suggesting negative two points to inmates with no prior criminal history, which would significantly reduce sentencing.

So long as Congress doesn’t block the amendment, the new credits will go into effect beginning in November.

“Two point credits are coming for [Todd and Julie], with the implementation of Sentencing Guidelines Reform on Nov. 1, 2023, which will further reduce their sentences,” Surgent told Insider.

Rahmani, however, isn’t sure whether the changes would apply to federal prisoners already in the system. If the points system were to be applied retroactively, thousands of inmates would suddenly be eligible for reduced sentences, creating a bureaucratic nightmare.

The Chrisleys have no prior criminal history, so they will be hoping the new system applies retroactively. But that remains to be seen.