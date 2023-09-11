Todd & Julie Chrisley Are Emailing Each Other in Prison & Writing Memoirs

Reality star Savannah Chrisley has said that her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, are working on tell-all memoirs and have been emailing each other while locked up in prison.

The Chrisley Knows Best stars were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion last year and sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison. Todd started his 12-year sentence in January at Florida’s Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie began her seven-year sentence at Kentucky’s Federal Medical Center in Lexington.

In a video interview with the Daily Mail, Savannah was asked what Todd and Julie are doing to keep themselves busy. “They may be working on books, they may. Who knows?” she said. “But they’re definitely documenting every little thing that goes on.”

Savannah and her brother Chase Chrisley have previously spoken about their parents’ time in prison, claiming “inhumane” conditions. Last week, Savannah alleged that “corrupt” prison guards have been cutting off the air conditioning and padlocking the ice machines during 100-degree heat.

While Savannah herself said she speaks to her mom and dad several times a day on the phone, Todd and Julie themselves haven’t been able to verbally communicate. In fact the couple haven’t physically spoken to each other since being incarcerated in January.

“They’re emailing a little bit,” Savannah shared, adding that there has been a problem with getting letters to them. “What’s unfortunate is you have people in these prisons who are holding their mail,” she claimed.

Savannah added that there are a lot of inmates in the prison system who get “lost” and people on the outside “don’t seem to care to hear their stories,” hinting perhaps that the Chrisleys may champion the causes of friends they have made behind bars.

On September 11, TV Insider reported that Todd and Julie have had time shaved off their sentences for good behavior. According to FPC Pensacola’s federal prison records, Todd is now scheduled for release on January 22, 2033, almost two years short of the 12 years he was sentenced to serve.

Records for FMC Lexington show that Julie is scheduled for release on October 19, 2028, around 15 months short of her original seven-year sentence.

No doubt when they do get out, they will have plenty to tell.