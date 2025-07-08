How long is Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer series expected to last? As lead Manuel Garcia-Rulfo sees it, it can go on a while.

He admitted to Variety that when he did the first season, his first series regular TV job, he hadn’t imagined the success it would have. (Based on Michael Connelly‘s books, the show is heading into its fourth season after the first three were a hit.)

“I’m like, ‘It’s going to be one, and that’s it,'” he said. “I never imaged it was going to have the success that it has. People love it.” That’s something he noticed while filming Jurassic World: Rebirth.

“I don’t know,” Garcia-Rulfo admitted of how many more seasons The Lincoln Lawyer will have. “We’ll see. I was talking to [Michael Connelly] a few days ago, he was on set, and he’s still writing, he’s still writing for more Lincoln Lawyer and he’s so good, and I think it’s one of those characters you could do it for — because he’s larger than life and he’s such a fun character and again, people love it. So we’ll see. It depends on the people.”

Ahead of the Season 3 drop, co-showrunner Dailyn Rodriguez told TV Insider, “We hope to adapt all the books,” with co-showrunner Ted Humphrey adding, “And may even go from there.”

“Michael hints that he’s potentially working on another Lincoln Lawyer book beyond the ones that have already been published,” he shared. “We don’t know that for sure. Obviously, if he is working on one, we are very eager to read it. We have plans internally for how to adapt versions of all the books.”

At the time, their plans included “a sense of where we would go for a potential Season 5 and even 6 beyond that,” shared Humphrey.

Filming has wrapped on Season 4, which will be adapting The Law of Innocence, have to pick up with the aftermath of Mickey (Garcia-Rulfo) being pulled over by a police officer, who then found the body of one of his clients in his car’s trunk. Manuel Garcia Rulfo told Variety that Season is “the most emotional one” yet.

It’s “heavy emotion, because of how we found him, and a lot of things happen, which I cannot say, but they’re very emotional for me. I told the showrunners that even reading them before we start shooting, it is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most,” he teased. “I’ve enjoyed all of them, but this one is the one that I’ve enjoyed the most because it has the most heaviness. It has a lot of heavy because of what he’s going through and because of some things that happen throughout the series, so I can’t wait for people to see it.”

Season 4 will see Mickey in a new position: He’s now a client. After Season 3, “we just thought, ‘What could top this?'” co-showrunner Ted Humphrey told TV Insider after the finale. “Well, what tops it is obviously Mickey is now the client, the jeopardy that his clients have been in up until now, now he’s in, and it’s truly the toughest case of all. And if you think back over the course of three seasons, what is the mantra that his father taught him and that Legal Siegel [Elliott Gould] has reminded him of? There’s no worse client than an innocent man. Well, what happens when you’re that innocent man and how do you handle that? And how do you deal with the fact that traditionally a lawyer who represents himself is a fool for a client? So we’ll see.”

What are you looking forward to seeing in Season 4? How long do you think the series should last? Let us know in the comments section below.

The Lincoln Lawyer, Season 4, TBA, Netflix