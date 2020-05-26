FX Renews 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' for Record-Breaking 15th Season

It looks like fans will be hanging out with the gang at Paddy's Pub a little while longer as FX announced Tuesday, May 26, that the long-running comedy It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia will return for Season 15.

Among one of the many titles in the network's programming slate through 2021, Sunny sets the record as the longest-running live-action comedy series, surpassing the previous record holder, ABC's The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet.

Created by stars Rob McElhenney and Glenn Howerton, the comedy first premiered in 2005 on FX before moving to FXX in 2013. The comedy follows the Philly-based gang of misfits running Paddy's Pub which includes Dennis (Howerton), Mac (McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito).

The show has garnered a cult following over the years, maintaining its popularity in the off-season through streaming. All seasons are currently available via Hulu, which has become the streaming home for FX's original series.

The series is written and executive produced by McElhenney, Howerton and Day who despite other projects, continue to make time for Sunny. Most recently, McElhenney released the quarantine special Mythic Quest: Quarantine as a separate episode in his Apple TV+ series with Sunny's Day and David Hornsby.

Stay tuned to see what shenanigans the gang will get into when It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia arrives for Season 15 on FXX. Until then, relive all of the laughs by binging Seasons 1-14 on Hulu now.

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Season 15, TBA, FXX