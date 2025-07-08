Savannah Chrisley has been nothing but supportive of her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, following their prison releases after being pardoned by Donald Trump. However, on the Tuesday, July 8, episode of her podcast, she got real about how she’s really been feeling in the month since they’ve been home.

“I’ve never sat across from two people that I love more than anyone in this world and felt such a disconnect,” Savannah told her parents. Todd was shocked and asked, “From both of us!?”

“Yeah,” Savannah confirmed. “I don’t know where it comes from and it’s something that I’ve got to figure out, but it’s like, I know I love you more than anything in this world, but it just feels like there’s a wall.”

Todd was receptive to his daughter’s feelings and admitted that the “trauma” she faced by his and Julie’s prison sentences might be “more significant than anyone else’s.” As he pointed out, “You haven’t had an out. You haven’t had a stop and reset. You afforded everyone else to have a stop and reset, so now it’s your stop and reset. And Savannah, listen, I’ll tell you something, because I learned this, I went in that prison having controlled everything around me. Your whole life, all of us, I controlled it all. And I had to give that control up.”

When Todd and Julie began their prison sentences in January 2023, Savannah became the legal guardian of their two minor children. While suddenly caring for two children, she also continued to fight for her parents’ release. Eventually, after a meeting with Trump, she was successful.

“Do you think released prisoners should be provided some type of PTSD support?” Savannah asked her mom and dad during the podcast episode. They both did not hesitate before answering, “Absolutely!” She also asked them if they’d had any “triggers” since being released.

“I don’t think I’ve had them,” Todd admitted, with Savannah adding, “I don’t think you have. I could see it a lot more in mom at the beginning.”