Samantha Calls Into ‘Just Like That’ Finale, Getting Roasted ‘in the Shadows,’ Arctic ‘Explorer,’ Miley’s ‘Backyard Sessions’

Max

And Just Like That…

Season Finale

Like other summer trends that require a change of wardrobe come fall, we’ll all have to find something new to hate-watch come Labor Day. Of special interest as Season 2 of the ill-conceived Sex and the City spinoff closes shop is the much-touted reappearance of Kim Cattrall as the sorely missed Samantha Jones, who reportedly filmed her phone conversation with Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) by herself. Hey, we’ll take table scraps at this point. The season finale, not available for preview, may also reveal if the recent storm clouds over Carrie’s reignited romance with Aidan (John Corbett) are a deal-breaker. The series was recently renewed for a third season. Try to contain your excitement.

Russ Martin/FX

What We Do in the Shadows

10/9c

How to cheer up a despondent vampire like Laszlo (Matt Berry)? In a protracted funk after failing to find a scientific cure for half/human half/vamp Guillermo’s (Harvey Guillén) sluggish transition, Laszlo becomes the unresponsive recipient of a comical roast organized by toastmaster Nandor (Kayvan Novak) and his loyal mate Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). (Her “You might just be a Laszlo Cravensworth” riffs are particularly choice.) But the jokefest takes a more serious and literal turn when unsavory truths about the Staten Island vamps are inadvertently revealed to the visiting Baron (Doug Jones), and soon no one’s laughing. Especially Guillermo.

National Geographic for Disney/Renan Ozturk

Explorer: Lost in the Arctic

10/9c

If you were among those chilled by AMC’s The Terror (and/or the Dan Simmons novel that inspired the first season), you won’t want to miss this adventurous installment of National Geographic’s Explorer series. Mark Synnott lives up to his billing as an official Explorer when he recruits a team, including Nat Geo photographer/filmmaker Renan Ozturk, to retrace the ill-fated 1845 expedition of Sir John Franklin (fictionalized in The Terror). With a crew of 129 in two ships (the HMS Terror and Erebus), they became trapped in the Arctic ice while attempting to circumnavigate the Northwest Passage. None survived or, until recently, were ever found.) Synnott’s mission, aboard the 47-foot Polar Sun sailboat, is to sail the same route with the goal of finding answers in the Franklin group’s long-lost tomb.

Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions)

Special 10/9c

First shown on Disney+ in March, this concert special has been “re-imagined” for broadcast TV, featuring a new interview with Miley Cyrus reflecting on her life and career. The music, from her recent Endless Summer Vacation album, is performed in an intimate outdoor setting, with scenes inside Frank Sinatra’s former L.A. mansion, where Cyrus filmed the music video for her hit single Flowers. (A new song and video, “Used to Be Young,” will be released Friday.)

INSIDE THURSDAY TV: