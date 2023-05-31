Samantha Jones fans, it’s your time. Kim Cattrall will reportedly reprise her iconic Sex and the City role in And Just Like That Season 2, despite previously refusing to take part in the Max reboot.

Cattrall reportedly filmed a short cameo for the upcoming season in New York City on March 22, Variety reports. She will appear solo in the one scene, but it will feature a phone call between her and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw. Cattrall is said to have filmed her scene without seeing or speaking with any stars of the series, including Parker and showrunner Michael Patrick King, who was also the showrunner for Sex and the City. The scene will be part of the Season 2 finale.

Celebrated Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field, who like Cattrall has not been a part of And Just Like That, dressed Cattrall for her Samantha Jones return.

Samantha’s absence in And Just Like That Season 1 was explained by a rift between the publicist and Carrie that led to her moving to London. Carried said Samantha “ghosted” her when she moved, and Carrie tried to reach her via text multiple times across the season. Following Big’s (Chris Noth) death, Samantha arranged for flowers to be laid across his casket. Carrie’s thank you text was the first time Samantha responded to her former friend, hinting that the door to reconciliation could be opened.

Even with the dust seemingly settling between the fictional former friends, an appearance from Cattrall seemed off the table. Cattrall and Parker had a public falling out, and Parker and King did not approach Cattrall to reprise her role when creating And Just Like That in 2021.

“We did not ask her to be part of this because she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us, and so it didn’t occur to us,” Parker told The Hollywood Reporter in June 2022.

“That’s not ‘slamming’ her, it’s just learning. You’ve got to listen to somebody, and if they’re publicly talking about something and it doesn’t suggest it’s some place they want to be, or a person they want to play, or an environment in which they want to be, you get to an age where you’re like, ‘Well, we hear that,'” she continued.

With her unapologetic sex positivity and unabashed confidence, Samantha was a groundbreaking character for television when the original series aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and the two subsequent movies.

John Corbett will also reprise his Sex and the City role as Aidan Shaw in Season 2. Based on the trailer, it seems he and Carrie’s former romance may be rekindled.

And Just Like That…, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, June 22, Max