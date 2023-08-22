‘And Just Like That…’ Renewed for Season 3 at Max

And just like that … the Sex and the City sequel isn’t going anywhere.

Max has renewed And Just Like That for a third season. The news comes just two days before the 11-episode second season drops its finale — which will feature a cameo from Kim Cattrall — on Thursday, August 24.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the Sex And The City universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” executive producer Michael Patrick King said in a statement. “And Just Like That… here comes season three.”

Added Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, Max, “We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, And Just Like That… ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date. As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

The cast of And Just Like That… Season 2 includes Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, Alexa Swinton, and John Corbett.

The Max Original is developed by King, who serves as executive producer alongside John Melfi, Parker, Davis, Nixon, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky. Sex and the City, which premiered in 1998 and aired six seasons on HBO, was created by Darren Star and based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

And Just Like That…, Season 2 Finale, Thursday, August 24, Max