Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Melissa Ordway might have been part of a big wedding storyline on The Young and the Restless‘ 13,000th episode on Wednesday (November 13), but the actress’ future with the daytime drama is in doubt.

On Wednesday, Ordway went on Instagram Stories to show off her new shorter haircut. Explaining the reason for the updated look, Ordway wrote, “Honestly, it’s been an interesting couple of months. The show decided to take me off contract so I decided to change my look up a bit for auditions.”

She added, “Definitely not something I wanted but I love and respect my YR family and appreciate any time they ask me back.”

Ordway joined the Young and the Restless in March 2013, replacing Marcy Rylan in the role of Abby Newman. She was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Best Supporting Actress in a Daytime Drama in May 2022.

When a fan asked what “off contract” meant, Ordway explained, “I’m still playing Abby. I’m just not guaranteed episodes and can work on other projects. I’m still a part of the YR family and pray they continue to let Abby be a part of all the things in Genoa City. Trust me, I hope I’m still there all the time!”

She continued, “I think they’re just focusing on other characters and storylines. But I worked today and lots of fun stuff coming up!”

Ordway’s Abby married Devon Winters (Bryton James) on Wednesday’s episode. It marked Abby’s third marriage on the show and Devon’s second. Speaking to TV Insider’s sister site Swooon, Ordway said of Abby and Devon’s marriage, “I really do feel it’s a match made in heaven.”

“They started as best friends, they know everything about each other and I just think all the years leading up to this has just built such a great foundation for their relationship,” she added.

Prior to joining the Young and the Restless, Ordway appeared in the comedy-drama series Privileged, the Nick at Nite telenovela Hollywood Heights, and the teen drama 90210. She’s also featured on 32 episodes of The Price Is Right as a model.

The Young and the Restless, Weekdays, CBS