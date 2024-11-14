‘Young & the Restless’ Brings Back Two Villains in Shocking Twist

Get All the Genoa City Gossip For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our The Young and the Restless Newsletter:

Fans of The Young and The Restless were in for the ultimate shocker at the tail end of Thursday, November 14’s episode. It was revealed that Jordan Howard (Colleen Zenk) and Ian Ward (Ray Wise) were back to cause more trouble in Genoa City. While their revenge plot is yet to unfold, the duo is seemingly in cahoots against Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and other mainstays.

The return of the two notorious characters was first hinted at in the previous episode of Y&R, which marked the iconic CBS soap’s 13,000th episode. Phyllis was involved in a car crash, and Sharon sent her text messages. However, it became clear that Sharon wasn’t sending them.

In Thursday’s installment, Aunt Jordan met Ian in a hotel room and assured him that everything went according to plan. Somehow, the former is out of prison, and they’ve teamed up to wreak havoc once more (photos below).

Head writer Josh Griffith teased the devious details and told viewers what to expect with Deadline, the same day as Jordan and Ian’s epic on-screen comeback.

“The pairing of Ian Ward and Aunt Jordan will be a double dose of danger,” Griffith shared. “The residents of Genoa City should be on high alert thanks to this intriguing alliance. As a company, we are thrilled to welcome back the talented Ray Wise and Colleen Zenk to the canvas.”