‘Young & the Restless’ Brings Back Two Villains in Shocking Twist
Fans of The Young and The Restless were in for the ultimate shocker at the tail end of Thursday, November 14’s episode. It was revealed that Jordan Howard (Colleen Zenk) and Ian Ward (Ray Wise) were back to cause more trouble in Genoa City. While their revenge plot is yet to unfold, the duo is seemingly in cahoots against Sharon (Sharon Case), Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), and other mainstays.
The return of the two notorious characters was first hinted at in the previous episode of Y&R, which marked the iconic CBS soap’s 13,000th episode. Phyllis was involved in a car crash, and Sharon sent her text messages. However, it became clear that Sharon wasn’t sending them.
In Thursday’s installment, Aunt Jordan met Ian in a hotel room and assured him that everything went according to plan. Somehow, the former is out of prison, and they’ve teamed up to wreak havoc once more (photos below).
Head writer Josh Griffith teased the devious details and told viewers what to expect with Deadline, the same day as Jordan and Ian’s epic on-screen comeback.
“The pairing of Ian Ward and Aunt Jordan will be a double dose of danger,” Griffith shared. “The residents of Genoa City should be on high alert thanks to this intriguing alliance. As a company, we are thrilled to welcome back the talented Ray Wise and Colleen Zenk to the canvas.”
Wise, who won a Daytime Emmy Award for Y&R in 2015, hasn’t been on the show since that year, making his return especially major. Zenk’s character hasn’t been seen since June 2024; viewers may recall her being caught by Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) and going behind bars.
“It’s wonderful to be back on The Young and the Restless,” Wise told Deadline. “It feels like home. I had a great time when I last appeared on the show and am having an even better time now with the talented, Colleen Zenk. I could not have asked for a better partner in crime and it’s so good to see both Eric Braeden and Melody Thomas Scott again. I look forward to the mischievous Ian Ward causing more havoc in Genoa City. Stay tuned, it’s going to be a whole lot of fun.”
“I’m so happy to return to Y&R surrounding the show’s 13,000th episode and be paired with the amazing, Ray Wise,” Zenk shared, for her part. “Jordan is lucky enough to have Ian Ward by her side and she settles some unfinished business while also finding the time to take on some new adversaries as well.”
The cast celebrated their milestone 13,000th episode with a champaign-popping press event shared to Instagram (above), and apparently by bringing back two of its most fiendish foes. As for the evil scheme they’ve concocted, viewers will have to tune in to see.
