‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Kellan Lutz Exits After the Season 3 Premiere

The Fugitive Task Force has said goodbye to one of its members after the major FBI crossover to kick off the 2021-2022 season for all three shows in the franchise.

Kellan Lutz, who played Special Agent Kenny Crosby since the FBI backdoor pilot, has left FBI: Most Wanted, the star revealed on social media. This comes as Crosby has a long recovery ahead of him after he was shot while working the case alongside FBI‘s Maggie (Missy Peregrym) and OA (Zeeko Zaki).

“What a night! And yes, you saw that correctly, Crosby won’t be chasing down any bad guys for a little while,” Lutz wrote in the caption on Instagram alongside a series of photos from the show as well as behind the scenes. “2020 was a lot for everyone to say the least. For me it started with losing my first daughter, then nearly my wife, and both grandfathers among other things, all in the middle of a global pandemic on the opposite side of the country from my family, friends, and entire support system. If 2020 taught me anything it’s how important family truly is. After a lot of prayer and reflection I made the difficult decision to move my growing family back to CA so our daughter could grow up with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins, just a short drive away.”

He continued, “CBS, Dick Wolf, UniversalTV, and the entire FBI: Most Wanted team have been beyond supportive, understanding, and heard me out as I worked through feelings and emotions in regards to this decision. One thing that I kept hearing over and over when I booked this job was how much of a family Dick Wolf shows are, and that couldn’t be more accurate. They’ve supported me in the lows and celebrated with me in the highs and I will forever be grateful for everything they’ve done for me.

I will miss the show, my costars, production, and most importantly my character Kenny Crosby, who is named after one of the grandfathers I lost earlier this year, but I have so much peace knowing I made the right decision for my family.” Read his full statement below.

Crosby was shot in the first hour of the crossover (FBI), in a surgery that took longer than expected in the second (Most Wanted), and out of the woods in the third (International). His boss, Jess (Julian McMahon), mentioned to Maggie that Crosby will be recovering with his parents in Oklahoma.

Alexa Davalos has joined the cast as Special Agent Kristin Gaines, whom the task force encountered during the premiere case, and she’ll be sticking around with them down two members (Keisha Castle-Hughes’s Hana, whose mother’s cancer is back, is on leave).

