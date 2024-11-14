‘Wheel of Fortune’: Maggie Sajak Drops Big News & Hints at Future Beyond Show

Maggie Sajak has grown into her role as Wheel of Fortune’s social media correspondent, handling the game show’s online content with a letter-perfect touch since 2021. However, on Thursday (November 14), she announced a professional update outside the WoF world that could change all that and see her more focused on other opportunities.

Sajak took to her Instagram stories to share a photo (below) in an office holding up her lawyer oath certificate, having passed the California State Bar Exam. She was beaming in a matching gray office-chic vest and pants.

She captioned the post, “A couple [of] months ago, I officially took the oath to become a lawyer in the state of California. Thank you to everyone who supported me through this journey. I am excited to do some good with this in the future.”

It’s unclear if Sajak will be becoming a lawyer full-time, but her stating she’d be using her license in some capacity is a major hint she could dedicate more of her time to law than WoF as her career.

Sajak’s post comes as, of course, her legendary father Pat Sajak has been replaced as host by Ryan Seacrest, now taking the stage nightly with the iconic Vanna White. Maggie handles WoF’s Instagram page, does the “Fan Friday” giveaway as well as shares bonus videos with each episode’s winners (and viral non-winners).

However, when Pat announced his retirement after 42 years, many fans were convinced that his 29-year-old-daughter would score a hosting role. Some speculated Sajak would become the host or White would host, and Sajak would become the letter-turner. The game show quickly secured Seacrest instead, with White at the puzzle board until at least 2026 under her new contract. Still, under her Instagram posts after the selection, fans long to see Sajak on-screen.

“So, why not make Vanna White host and Maggie the new cohost? I’m not even in television and I know that’s a damn slam dunk,” one fan wrote under a photo in August.

“Maggie’s coming eventually,” replied another. “I’d give Vanna like 5ish more years.”

A third pointed out, “A debatable hosting performance of Vanna’s when filling in for Pat, back in December 2019, and having said in an interview that she refuses to give it another go, another problem with Maggie is she’s busy studying to become a lawyer.”

Sajak’s own Instagram account is almost entirely devoted to WoF content, so it’s a lesser-known fact she has been pursuing law. In 2013, Sajak began her freshman year at Princeton University, and was featured in a fashion shoot for Teen Vogue. She graduated from Princeton and did an additional postgraduate program at Columbia University. In May 2023, she graduated from Georgetown University Law School (below).

While Maggie obviously had a leg up with WoF, she seems to take her job extremely seriously and is signed on as social correspondent for three more years. She appeared as a “special letter toucher” (AKA White’s role) in 2020 while her dad was dealing with a health issue. She made her on-screen debut as a toddler in 1996 when Pat walked her onto the stage. Now that she’s third wheel, so to speak, it would seem she’s not putting all her eggs in one basket.

What do you think? Is Maggie Sajak’s Instagram post is a sign she’ll be more focused on law in the future? Let us know in the comments section below!