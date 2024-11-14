See Photos From ‘Call the Midwife’s First-Ever Two-Part Holiday Special

The 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special is right around the corner, and for the first time ever, it’s going to be a two-part viewing event! The show’s official Instagram page announced the two-part special on November 1. And now, PBS and BBC have shared the first photos from the upcoming holiday episodes, giving a glimpse at what’s to come in what’s sure to be a heartwarming story.

The Instagram announcement revealed that each of the special’s two parts will be one hour in length and will end in a cliffhanger that will seemingly be addressed in Call the Midwife Season 14, set to premiere in 2025.

“Call the Midwife has traditionally treated fans to a 90-minute Christmas Special – but this year’s festive trip to Poplar will consist of two 60-minute episodes, complete with a Christmas cliffhanger!” the series shared before diving into plot details.

“The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape – but Hong Kong Flu threatens to ruin the festivities,” the caption revealed. “As Poplar prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner. Fears grow that he may be in the local area. The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it’s Patrick who ends up with the headache. Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry… yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil…”

“Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!” series creator and writer Heidi Thomas OBE said in a statement included in the Instagram post. As Dame Pippa Harris, Executive Producer said, “For the first time viewers can luxuriate in a two part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

The Call the Midwife holiday specials traditionally air on Christmas, so fans can expect the 2024 special to premiere on December 25 as well. Official premiere date and time details will be announced at a later time.

In the meantime, see the first photos from the episode in the gallery below.

2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special, December 2024, PBS