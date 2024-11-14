See Photos From ‘Call the Midwife’s First-Ever Two-Part Holiday Special

Kelli Boyle
Comments
Millicent Higgins (GEORGIE GLEN) Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK) Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE) Sister Juliene (JENNY AGUTTER) Geoffrey Franklin (CHRISTOPHER HARPER) Violet Buckle (ANNABELLE APSION) Dr. Patrick Turner (STEPHEN McGANN) Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY)Rosalind Clifford (NATALIE QUARRY) Nurse Crane (LINDA BASSETT) in the 2024 'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special
BBC Studios Distribution Limited

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

 More

The 2024 Call the Midwife Holiday Special is right around the corner, and for the first time ever, it’s going to be a two-part viewing event! The show’s official Instagram page announced the two-part special on November 1. And now, PBS and BBC have shared the first photos from the upcoming holiday episodes, giving a glimpse at what’s to come in what’s sure to be a heartwarming story.

The Instagram announcement revealed that each of the special’s two parts will be one hour in length and will end in a cliffhanger that will seemingly be addressed in Call the Midwife Season 14, set to premiere in 2025.

Call the Midwife has traditionally treated fans to a 90-minute Christmas Special – but this year’s festive trip to Poplar will consist of two 60-minute episodes, complete with a Christmas cliffhanger!” the series shared before diving into plot details.

“The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape – but Hong Kong Flu threatens to ruin the festivities,” the caption revealed. “As Poplar prepares for a carol concert, the neighbourhood is gripped by the news of an escaped prisoner. Fears grow that he may be in the local area. The Turner children get caught up in the fever surrounding the latest Blue Peter Christmas appeal, but it’s Patrick who ends up with the headache. Trixie is joined by brother Geoffrey, while Miss Higgins welcomes her grandson Harry… yet the Buckles’ preparations for Reggie’s homecoming are thrown into a sudden turmoil…”

'Call the Midwife' Star Helen George Moves On, Plus What Next for Nurse Trixie
Related

'Call the Midwife' Star Helen George Moves On, Plus What Next for Nurse Trixie

“Who doesn’t love finding an extra, unexpected present underneath the Christmas tree? When I was asked to write a two-part Christmas special for 2024, I couldn’t resist!” series creator and writer Heidi Thomas OBE said in a statement included in the Instagram post. As Dame Pippa Harris, Executive Producer said, “For the first time viewers can luxuriate in a two part festive treat this Christmas. Heidi has created a spellbinding special which I know will delight our loyal fans.”

The Call the Midwife holiday specials traditionally air on Christmas, so fans can expect the 2024 special to premiere on December 25 as well. Official premiere date and time details will be announced at a later time.

In the meantime, see the first photos from the episode in the gallery below.

2024 Call the Midwife Holiday SpecialDecember 2024, PBS

Millicent Higgins (GEORGIE GLEN) Nancy Corrigan (MEGAN CUSACK) Trixie Franklin (HELEN GEORGE) Sister Juliene (JENNY AGUTTER) Geoffrey Franklin (CHRISTOPHER HARPER) Violet Buckle (ANNABELLE APSION) Dr. Patrick Turner (STEPHEN McGANN) Joyce Highland (RENEE BAILEY)Rosalind Clifford (NATALIE QUARRY) Nurse Crane (LINDA BASSETT) in the 2024 'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special
BBC Studios Distribution Limited

Georgie Glen as Millicent Higgins, Megan Cusack as Nancy Corrigan, Helen George as Trixie Franklin, Jenny Agutter as Sister Juliene, Christopher Harper as Geoffrey Franklin, Annabelle Apsion as Violet Buckle, Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, Renee Bailey as Joyce Highland, Natalie Quarry as Rosalind Clifford, and Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane

Aice Brown as Angela Turner, Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner, Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, and April Rae Hoang as May Tang in the 2024 'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special
BBC Studios Distribution Limited

Aice Brown as Angela Turner, Edward Shaw as Teddy Turner, Stephen McGann as Dr. Patrick Turner, and April Rae Hoang as May Tang

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle in the 2024 'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special
BBC Studios Distribution Limited

Cliff Parisi as Fred Buckle

Sister Monica Joan (Judy Parfitt) Colette Corrigan (Francesca Fullilove) Angela Turner (Alice Brown) in the 2024 'Call the Midwife' Holiday Special
BBC Studios Distribution Limited

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan, Francesca Fullilove as Colette Corrigan, and Alice Brown as Angela Turner

Call the Midwife Holiday Special

Annabelle Apsion

Cliff Parisi

Georgie Glen

Helen George

Jennifer Agutter

Judy Parfitt

Linda Bassett

Megan Cusack

Natalie Quarry

Renee Bailey

Stephen McGann




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Jeff Probst at tribal council for 'Survivor' Season 47
1
‘Survivor’: Jeff Probst Reveals One Thing Players Can Never Do
Whoopi Goldberg on The View
2
Whoopi Goldberg Says Bakery ‘Refused’ Her Order Because of ‘Politics’ – the Owner Responds
Jeopardy-11-13
3
‘Jeopardy!’ Sparks Controversy After Judges Accept Incomplete Answer
Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 13
4
How to Watch New Episodes of ‘Yellowstone’ on Streaming
Melissa Ordway at Daytime Emmys
5
‘Y&R’ Star Melissa Ordway Looking for New Job After Bosses’ Shock Decision