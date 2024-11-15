Here Are Their Stories For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Newsletter:

Uh-oh, this isn’t looking good for Carisi (Peter Scanavino)!

The Law & Order: SVU Season 26 fall finale airs November 21, and the promo for “Cornered” has us very worried about the ADA. It begins with Captain Benson (Mariska Hargitay) calling Sergeant Rollins (Kelli Giddish, in her second episode of the season) to apprise her of the situation.

“It’s Carisi. He interrupted a robbery in progress. He is being held hostage,” Benson tells her friend and his wife. Detectives Velasco (Octavio Pisano) and Silva (Juliana Aidén Martinez) join the SVU captain at the scene.

The video then shows just how that happens; it looks like there are two robbers, and one puts his gun in Carisi’s face. What leads to him being so mad he hits the wall?

“I need you to tell me that he’s okay,” Rollins says, but it looks like Benson won’t be able to do that. One of the thieves has Carisi hostage when he opens the store door, and it sounds like there’s a gunshot before the promo ends. Watch the full video above.

The logline for the episode doesn’t tell us much else: “Carisi tries to protect two women taken hostage in a tense standoff between police and a violent thief; Benson and Rollins devise a risky plan to get everyone to safety.”

Rollins’ first appearance in Season 26 came in Episode 3, “Divide and Conquer,” in which we got to see her in action as sergeant of the Intelligence Division—and it’s clearly a position in which she’s thriving. “Don’t take this the wrong way: I love it,” she told Benson and thanked her for not only putting in a word for her but also steering her in the right direction. “I miss my family with all these long hours, but before this, I missed who I was even more.”

How do you think this hostage situation will go down? Are you worried about Carisi, or do you think he’ll emerge unscathed? Let us know in the comments section below.

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC