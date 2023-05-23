[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of Beat Shazam.]

The Season 6 premiere of Beat Shazam saw special guest host Nick Cannon helm the series following Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization earlier this year.

The interactive game show, usually hosted by Foxx and his daughter Corinne, saw Cannon and DJ Kelly Osbourne in the “It’s a Family Affair!” season premiere, and the absence of Foxx was mentioned right at the top of the show.

“Welcome to Beat Shazam,” Cannon began before joking, “Now I know what you are all thinking, ‘That ain’t Jamie Foxx!” He then went on to explain Foxx himself asked him to fill in for him before reassuring audiences, “Make no mistake, this is Jamie Foxx’s house!” He noted that Foxx has hosted the show “for five seasons and given away almost $12 million dollars,” before saying he would do his best to live up to his Beat Shazam legacy by doing three things: playing the biggest hit songs on the planet, throwing a party every single night, and giving away $1 million dollars.

He then addressed Corinne’s absence by saying she’s spending “some daddy-daughter time with Jamie” before introducing Osbourne as the show’s guest DJ. Although the absence was addressed, not much light was shed on Foxx’s condition or what sent him to the hospital in the first place.

On April 12, Corinne took to Instagram to announce his medical emergency: “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 3, Jamie Foxx reassured fans following pleas for prayers. The actor took to social media to thank everyone for the well wishes, posting to his Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” This marked the first update he shared since he had his medical complication on April 12.

Finally, on May 12, Foxx’s daughter reported, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday,” she added. The actor is currently undergoing physical rehab in Chicago.

Beat Shazam, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox