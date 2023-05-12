Jamie Foxx ‘Has Been Out of the Hospital for Weeks,’ His Daughter Shares

Jamie Foxx‘s daughter Corinne Foxx has given another health update on her father amid rumors that his family was “prepared for the worst” following his hospitalization on April 12. She revealed that he’s been out of the hospital for weeks and has recuperated enough to play pickleball.

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” Corinne wrote on her Instagram story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support. We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The reason for the Oscar-winning actor’s hospitalization is still unknown. On April 12, Corinne took to Instagram to announce his medical emergency: “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

On May 3, Jamie Foxx reassured fans following pleas for prayers. The actor took to social media to thank everyone for the well wishes, posting to his Instagram, “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed.” This marked the first update he shared since he had his medical complication on April 12.

Corinne and Jamie Foxx DJ and host the Fox game show Beat Shazam, currently in production with Nick Cannon filling in as host and Kelly Osbourne as the DJ.

During his hospitalization, Jamie Foxx was in Atlanta shooting the Netflix action comedy Back in Action alongside Cameron Diaz. This project marks Diaz’s highly-anticipated return to acting and is directed by Seth Gordon, known for his work on Horrible Bosses. Despite Foxx’s absence, production on Back in Action continued with the use of stunt doubles and body doubles to fill in for him on set. Filming has reportedly concluded.