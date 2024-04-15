Jamie Foxx is back on Beat Shazam after his recent health scare. The Oscar winner and his daughter, Corinne Foxx, return as co-host and DJ for the FOX interactive game show when Season 7 premieres on Tuesday, May 28 at 8/7c, and TV Insider can exclusively reveal the Beat Shazam Season 7 key art that shows Jamie and Corinne back on set and ready for more musical fun.

Jamie was absent from Beat Shazam Season 6 due to a medical emergency in 2023. Nick Cannon stepped in as guest host while the In Living Color alum recovered, with Kelly Osbourne as the DJ. Season 6 premiered on May 23, 2023, and Jamie and Corinne will make their return almost a year to the day later. By the looks on their faces in the key art below, they’re thrilled to be back.

First Look at Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx Back on Beat Shazam

FOX is thrilled to have the father-daughter duo back on the game show.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” said Allison Wallach, FOX Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Entertainment, in a statement. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked will outlast the competition and go against Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, for the chance to win $1 million.

Beat Shazam has given away more than $10 million over the course of its previous six seasons. Season 7 will have special themed episodes that include teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes, and mothers — all battling it out to win the prize of a lifetime.

