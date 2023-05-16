Jamie Foxx Undergoing Physical Rehab in Chicago Amid Health Battle

Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx is on the road to recovery as he undergoes physical rehab following his hospitalization in April after an undisclosed medical issue.

The actor’s family, including his daughters Corinne Foxx and Anelise Bishop, were spotted in Chicago visiting a physical rehabilitation center. According to TMZ, Jamie is receiving medical treatment at the facility, one of the country’s top rehab centers specializing in stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and cancer recovery.

Jamie arrived at the facility in April following his hospitalization in Atlanta, where he was filming the Netflix movie Back in Action. A source told TMZ that the Beat Shazam host is “recovering well.”

The news of Jamie’s medical scare first came to light on April 12 when his daughter Corinne shared an Instagram post stating that her dad had “experienced a medical complication.”

Jamie himself spoke out for the first time since the scare on May 3, thanking fans for their support. “Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

On Friday (May 12), Corinne shared an update on her father’s health, noting, “My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

The exciting work announcement Corinne referenced was a brand new Fox game show, We Are Family, which was unveiled at the Fox Upfronts on Monday, May 15. The new competition series will be hosted by Jamie and Corinne and will see non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family members.

Over the weekend, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and The Jamie Foxx Show alum Garcelle Beauvais was asked about how her friend and former co-star is doing.

“I heard from the family and they were like, ‘He’s good. Please don’t listen to what’s out there,’” she told E! News, referencing the reports from last week that claimed Jamie’s family was “preparing for the worst.”