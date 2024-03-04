Jamie Foxx Sets ‘Beat Shazam’ Return After Medical Emergency-Related Absence

Jamie Foxx is finally returning to Beat Shazam after a prolonged absence due to a medical emergency. He’ll reprise his hosting gig alongside daughter Corinne Foxx, who is returning as co-host and deejay.

Jamie Foxx is the host and executive producer of the series and will help kick off Season 7’s debut on Tuesday, May 28, when the game show will air on Fox and stream on Hulu. As fans will recall, the host was unable to appear due to a health situation, which he later opened up about, revealing he couldn’t walk.

Now that he’s back to better health, Foxx’s return alongside his daughter is sure to be as welcome a one for fans as it is for the network. Along with Jamie, Corinne did not appear on the game show to be by her father’s side as he dealt with the health scare.

“Jamie and Corinne are the heart and soul of Beat Shazam,” said Allison Wallach, FOX Entertainment’s President of Unscripted Entertainment. “As our undeniably dynamic father-daughter hosting team, they bring a relationship like no other to a show like no other, and it’s wonderful having them back on set this season.”

For those less familiar with the game show’s format, Beat Shazam sees two teams go against the clock and each other as they try to identify music hits before Shazam, the world’s most popular song identification app, can. This season, there will be specially-themed episodes that will feature teams of fathers, siblings, teachers, heroes, and mothers.

Together, these players will battle it out to win the prize of a lifetime, with the guidance of Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Created for television by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble, Beat Shazam is executive produced by Aploff, Foxx, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, and Sean O’Riordan.

Don’t miss Foxx’s return to the Fox game show, mark your calendars for Beat Shazam Season 7, and let us know what you’re looking forward to in the comments section, below.

Beat Shazam, Season 7 Premiere, Tuesday, May 28, 8/7c, Fox (streaming on Hulu)