Jamie Foxx Gets New Music Game Show on Fox With Daughter Corinne

It’s a family affair at Fox, as Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx and his daughter, producer and activist Corinne Foxx, are set to host the brand new music-centric game show We Are Family.

The show was announced today (May 15) by Allison Wallach, President, Unscripted Programming, of Fox Entertainment, as part of the network’s Upfront Presentation at the Manhattan Center.

We Are Family will see non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member while a studio audience comprised of 100 contestants plays through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay. Players can win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. The series will be co-produced by Apploff Entertainment and Fox’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, which created the program. Jeff Apploff and Jamie Foxx will executive produce, with Matilda Zoltowski serving as showrunner and exec producer.

“We are thrilled to be developing We Are Family with Jeff Apploff and our friends at Fox Entertainment after so much success with six seasons of Beat Shazam,” said Jamie and Corinne in a joint statement. “We hope this show brings as much fun to audiences at home as we’ve had creating it when it premieres next year.”

Jamie was recently hospitalized following a health scare while in Atlanta filming the Netflix movie Back in Action. Corinne announced on April 12 in an Instagram post that her dad had “experienced a medical complication.”

Last Friday (May 12), Corinne shared an update on her father’s health, addressing the rumors that his family was preparing “for the worst.”

“Update from the family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating,” she wrote in her Instagram Story. “In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support! We have an exciting work announcement coming next week too!”

“Jamie and Corinne are important partners to the Fox Family,” said Wallach when talking about the new game show. “Their boundless energy and charming interplay with contestants are irresistible, which make them the perfect hosts of We Are Family. This series joins Fox’s fast-growing list of premium music-centric competition series.”

This marks the second game show the father and daughter duo will host for Fox, as they also helm Beat Shazam, which returns for its sixth season on Tuesday, May 23.

