Jamie Foxx Hospitalized After ‘Medical Complication’

Jamie Foxx suffered an undisclosed “medical complication” on Wednesday (April 12) evening and is now on the mend.

Foxx’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, revealed the news on Instagram, writing, “We wanted to share that my father Jamie Foxx experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily due to quick action and great care he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Corinne Foxx (@corinnefoxx)

According to Variety, Foxx was in Atlanta filming Back in Action, the upcoming Netflix comedy movie with Cameron Diaz. The project, directed by Seth Gordon (Horrible Bosses) and also starring Glenn Close (Tehran), Andrew Scott (Fleabag), and Jamie Demetriou (Strays), marks Diaz’s first acting project in almost a decade.

TMZ, who first reported Foxx’s health scare, said the actor was first taken to the hospital on Tuesday (April 11) morning and that his condition was serious enough that his family was called in from out of town. A source told the publication, “He’s communicating now, and that’s good news.”

Foxx most recently starred in the Netflix comedy series Dad Stop Embarrassing Me!, which he co-created alongside Jim Patterson. In the series, Foxx played a single father and Atlanta businessman who inherited his mother’s cosmetics company. The show was canceled after one season.

He also hosts the Fox musical game show Beat Shazam. His previous credits include In Living Color, Roc, and The Jamie Foxx Show. In 2005, he won the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of singer and pianist Ray Charles in the biopic Ray.

Back In Action, TBA, Netflix