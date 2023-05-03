Nick Cannon to Replace Jamie Foxx on ‘Beat Shazam’ While Star Remains Hospitalized

Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital after suffering a medical complication on April 12, meaning his time under care at the facility has reached over three weeks.

According to TMZ, the people closest to Foxx say he needs all the prayers and positivity his fans can muster as his health remains uncertain. The medical complication hasn’t been revealed publicly and remains tightly guarded by Jamie’s family, who continue to ask for prayers. And in the meantime, Nick Cannon is stepping up in Foxx’s absence to guest host Beat Shazam, according to Deadline.

The news of Foxx’s condition was first shared by his daughter Corinne who posted to social media on April 12 that her father had endured a “medical complication.” His current state has left some projects in a frenzy as the actor’s various jobs work to cover in his absence.

His Fox game show, Beat Shazam, which sees competitors try to identify songs and lyrics before the Shazam app does, is maintaining its production schedule with Cannon stepping in to guest host while Foxx remains in the hospital.

Filming has reportedly begun already, and as Foxx remains absent, so does Corinne, who DJs on the show. She’s been by her father’s side a the hospital in Atlanta, where he’s being treated.

Foxx was also working on a film at the time of the medical complication, shooting Back in Action, which has supposedly been utilizing a stunt double and body double to fill in while the actor’s out.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” the Foxx family said in a statement shared by Corinne on Instagram. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.” The statement then says how much the family appreciates the prayers but asks for “privacy during this time.”

No further details on Foxx’s status have been shared at this time, but as his family and friends maintain, he needs prayers.