‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Premiere Date Confirmed by Hulu

It’s official, the third season of Only Murders in the Building is set to premiere on Hulu on Tuesday, August 8, for more mysterious true crime investigations in the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

The show’s stars, Martin Short and Steve Martin, first revealed the premiere date during their You Won’t Believe What They Look Like Today! touring show at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in Orlando, and on Tuesday, May 16, the date was officially confirmed as part of Disney’s upfront presentation.

Created by Martin and John Hoffman, Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez), who share an obsession with true crime and become caught up in a murder case of their own at their New York apartment building. As they record a podcast to document their findings, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years.

Two major additions are joining the cast for the third season, including Paul Rudd as Ben Glenroy, who was introduced (and killed) in the final moments of Season 2. Also coming aboard the upcoming season as a guest star is multi-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep.

Also rumored to be appearing in Season 3 is Jesse Williams, best known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery in ABC’s medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. According to Deadline, Williams will star in a recurring role as a documentarian who takes an interest in the case Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are investigating.

Only Murders in the Building is executive produced by Martin, Hoffman, Short, and Gomez, alongside This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

The first two seasons are available to stream on Hulu in the U.S., on Star+ in Latin America, and on Disney+ worldwide.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3, Premieres, Tuesday, August 8, Hulu