[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Only Murders in the Building Season 2.]

The already star-studded cast of Only Murders in the Building is getting even bigger as The Shrink Next Door star Paul Rudd is officially joining the Hulu series for the third season.

According to Variety, Hulu confirmed that Rudd will be part of the show’s third season after his cameo as Broadway star Ben Glenroy in the Season 2 finale. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether Rudd will feature as a series regular, recurring, or guest star.

“Paul Rudd, after making an auspicious entrance into the world of our show at the end of Season 2 as Ben Glenroy, is someone we clearly want to know more about and see in our upcoming Season 3 — as he is a clear source of many upcoming questions and, as ever with our show, many twists yet to come!” said series co-creator John Hoffman in a statement (via Variety).

In the recent Season 2 finale, the show fast-forwarded an entire year and introduced viewers to Rudd’s Ben Glenroy, a movie actor making his first foray into theater acting. The season ended with Ben walking out onto the stage to deliver his opening lines to a packed-out audience. Instead, he doubles over, begins bleeding from the mouth, and, ultimately, dies.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, who live in the same New York City apartment complex and become unlikely friends due to their shared love of true crime. In Season 2, which premiered in June, the trio finds themselves as suspects in the shocking murder of another building resident.

Rudd’s role in the series sees him reunite with Gomez, who he previously starred alongside in Netflix’s 2016 film The Fundamentals of Caring. Known for his role of Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Rudd most recently starred in the Apple TV+ miniseries The Shrink Next Door opposite Will Ferrell.

Only Murders in the Building, Seasons 1 and 2, Streaming, Hulu