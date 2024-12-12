Tim Allen may have entertained audiences with shows like Last Man Standing and Home Improvement, but he’s Shifting Gears over at ABC with the new comedy costarring Kat Dennings and others.

In an exclusive first look, TV Insider is offering a sneak peek at the cast of characters including stars Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Barrett Margolis, and Maxwell Simkins alongside the aforementioned Allen and Dennings. Check out their portraits below. While not too much else can be said about Shifting Gears quite yet, it’s a can’t-miss series with a cast like this!

Set to officially premiere at 8/7c on ABC beginning Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Shifting Gears tells the story of Matt (Allen), a stubborn widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration actually begins.

Shifting Gears is brought to viewers by executive producer, Allen, alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Pasquin also directed the pilot episode, which is executive-produced by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully.

Dennings also serves as a producer on the project which is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios for ABC. Scroll down for a closer look, and mark your calendars for Shifting Gears.

Shifting Gears, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, ABC