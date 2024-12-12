‘Shifting Gears’ First Look: Get to Know Tim Allen, Kat Dennings & More With Character Photos

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Seann William Scott, Tim Allen, and Kat Dennings for 'Shifting Gears' Season 1
Exclusive
Disney / Justin Stephens

Tim Allen may have entertained audiences with shows like Last Man Standing and Home Improvement, but he’s Shifting Gears over at ABC with the new comedy costarring Kat Dennings and others.

In an exclusive first look, TV Insider is offering a sneak peek at the cast of characters including stars Seann William Scott, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, Barrett Margolis, and Maxwell Simkins alongside the aforementioned Allen and Dennings. Check out their portraits below. While not too much else can be said about Shifting Gears quite yet, it’s a can’t-miss series with a cast like this!

Set to officially premiere at 8/7c on ABC beginning Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Shifting Gears tells the story of Matt (Allen), a stubborn widowed owner of a classic car restoration shop. When Matt’s estranged daughter Riley (Dennings) and her kids move into his house, the real restoration actually begins.

Shifting Gears is brought to viewers by executive producer, Allen, alongside Michelle Nader, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Richard Baker, Rick Messina, John Pasquin, Jim Patterson, Bob Daily, and John Amodeo. Pasquin also directed the pilot episode, which is executive-produced by Mike Scully and Julie Thacker Scully.

Dennings also serves as a producer on the project which is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios for ABC. Scroll down for a closer look, and mark your calendars for Shifting Gears.

Shifting Gears, Series Premiere, Wednesday, January 8, 2025, 8/7c, ABC

Daryl Mitchell, Seann William Scott, Maxwell Simkins, Barrett Margolis, Tim Allen, and Kat Dennings for 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

The Cast of Shifting Gears

Tim Allen as Matt in 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

Tim Allen as Matt

Kat Dennings as Riley in 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

Kat Dennings as Riley

Seann William Scott for 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

Sean William Scott as Gabriel

Daryl Mitchell for 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

Daryl "Chill" Mitchell as Stitch

Maxwell Simkins for 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

Maxwell Simkins as Carter

Barrett Margolis for 'Shifting Gears'
Disney / Justin Stephens

Barrett Margolis as Georgia

Shifting Gears (2025)

Barrett Margolis

Daryl "Chill" Mitchell

Kat Dennings

Maxwell Simkins

Seann William Scott

Tim Allen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
wheel-of-fortune-12-11
1
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Misses $50,000 Win in Agonizing Minnie Mouse Moment
David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes — 'SEAL Team' Season 7 Episode 9
2
David Boreanaz Is ‘Glad’ That ‘SEAL Team’ Is Over, But He’s Proud of Its Legacy
Wheel-of-fortune-12-11
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Ryan Seacrest Sends Fans Wild by Breakdancing on Show
pop-culture-jeopardy-12-11
4
‘Pop Culture Jeopardy!’ Makes Big Editing Mistake: ‘It’s All Messed Up’
jeopardy_12_11
5
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Slam ‘Unworthy’ Final Clue as 3-Day Champ Admits Big Blunder