Selena Gomez Is Beautiful Bride in ‘Only Murders in the Building’ Photos

The cast of Only Murders in the Building has been teasing the upcoming third season with some behind-the-scenes snaps, including Selena Gomez decked out in a wedding dress.

On Tuesday, March 21, a tuxedo-wearing Steve Martin shared a photo on Twitter where he posed with his co-star Gomez, who wore a white lace gown and matching veil. “Guess what just happened!” he captioned the pic.

Many fans saw the photo as an homage to Martin’s 1991 film Father of the Bride, in which he plays George Banks, whose daughter returns from a trip aboard and announces she is engaged. The movie also stars fellow Only Murders cast member Martin Short as the eccentric European wedding coordinator Franck Eggelhoffer.

Guess what just happened! pic.twitter.com/V4aNJjQUKW — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

but it’s over

then you’re drivin’ me home

and it kinda comes out as I get up to go

you kiss me in your car

and it feels like the start of a movie I’ve seen before

BUT IT’S NOT REAL

AND YOU DON’T EXIST pic.twitter.com/Z7fjoiFdXg — Only Murders in the Building 🕵🏻‍♀️ 🕵🏻‍♂️ (@OnlyMurdersHulu) March 21, 2023

“The neighbor of the bride,” one fan commented on the picture, while another wrote, “Only Fathers of the Bride in the Building.”

“Father of ANOTHER bride? Hollywood loves to typecast…” added another, while one fan said, “Steve, you’re going to go broke with all these weddings! #FatheroftheBride love the show.”

Short also shared a photo with the bride, writing, “Turns out this happened, too,” while Gomez posted pics of herself in the gown while sitting on the floor drinking a can of Coke. “I have no caption. Just a regular day at work,” Gomez wrote.

Turns out this happened, too. pic.twitter.com/2bWzL3Z15J — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) March 21, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

In January, Martin revealed that the third season of Only Murders had begun filming, with multi-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep joining the cast.

“The filming of Season 3 of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ has begun! A cast to dream of,” Martin tweeted alongside a black and white photo of himself with Streep, Short, Gomez, and new Season 3 co-star Paul Rudd.

In addition, Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams will appear in a recurring role as a “documentarian with a particular interest in the case that Mabel, Charles, and Oliver are working on” (according to Variety), while Andrea Martin will reprise her role as Joy, Charles’s makeup artist and love interest.

Only Murders in the Building, Season 3, TBA, Hulu