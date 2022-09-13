‘Game of Thrones’: Kit Harington Addresses Potential Jon Snow Sequel Series

Game of Thrones may have ended in 2019, but the door on the George R.R. Martin-created universe is far from closed with the rise of prequel spinoff House of the Dragon.

Since before the new series’ arrival, HBO has hinted at plans for several Game of Thrones-related projects, and in June of this year, one such project included a Jon Snow-centric sequel with Kit Harington reprising his role of the former King in the North.

Sitting down for the Happy Sad Confused Podcast with Josh Horowitz, Harington publically addressed the subject, teasing, “The only thing I’ll say about that is I know nothing about it.” The clever response is no doubt a nod to the phrase “You know nothing, Jon Snow,” which was recited by Harington’s now-wife and former Thrones costar Rose Leslie.

When Horowitz pressed that Martin had been openly discussing the project, Harington said, “Well, George is allowed to talk.” Without saying much else, the actor added, “I would be talking in riddles if I went any further.”

After former costar Emilia Clarke seemingly confirmed the project’s existence shortly after rumors began circulating this summer, Martin himself addressed the topic on his blog. “Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us,” Martin wrote. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific.”

Martin further added that he is involved in the creative process just as he is with other Game of Thrones projects. It seems like fans will have to wait a little longer for more details on the show’s future with HBO. Until then, they can binge episodes of Game of Thrones for their Jon Snow fix anytime on HBO Max.

