‘Miss Scarlet’: Kate Phillips Welcomes New Costar Tom Durant-Pritchard for Season 5 (VIDEO)

The Masterpiece series Miss Scarlet and the Duke is titled simply Miss Scarlet now, following the departure of Stuart Martin’s William “The Duke” Wellington. But Kate Phillips’ Eliza Scarlet has another fellow with whom to solve crimes, and a video from the set of Season 5 has Phillips introducing fans to new costar Tom Durant-Pritchard.

The video starts with Phillips telling the show’s devotees that they’re going to love Durant-Pritchard. But she has trouble finding her new costar, dashing around the set in her search before realizing he’s the man behind the camera.

“Hi, guys! I’m Tom!” Durant-Pritchard says after the camera flips around. “We are here on the set of Miss Scarlet. We are coming to the end of Season 5, and it’s very nice to meet you.”

The actor, whose TV credits include Feel Good and Baby Reindeer, will play Alexander Blake on the series, which films in Belgrade, Serbia. This former soldier and respected detective inspector replaces William at Scotland Yard and “is not particularly shocked by a woman working as a private eye,” his official character description teases.

Eliza assumes she’ll thus be granted more cases, but she discovers Alexander isn’t accepting help from private detectives. Nevertheless, Eliza and Alexander end up crossing paths during their crime investigations in London and “can’t help but develop mutual respect for one another, and perhaps even an attraction,” as the description adds.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team and to become part of the Scarlet family,” Durant-Pritchard said in a statement. “Working with Kate has been a dream, and she’s been so welcoming.”’

The casting came after Martin bid his Duke farewell. “It felt like the time was right for Scarlet to explore new stories and challenges for now as the show continues to grow and evolve,” that actor told fans in February. “I will miss working with my amazing partner in crime, Kate, and the rest of our brilliant family and team, but I’m excited to continue following Eliza and her escapades as a huge fan and newly enrolled Scarleteer!”

Miss Scarlet, Season 5, TBD, Masterpiece on PBS