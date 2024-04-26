‘Mary & George’: Tony Curran Explains That Embalmed Heart & Why He Buried It With George

Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Mary & George Episode 4, “The Wolf & The Lamb.”]

James and George’s romance reached the pinnacle of intimacy in Mary & George Episode 4. The episode saw James (Tony Curran) return to Scotland for the first time since he became King of England, his new lover, George (Nicholas Galitzine), in tow. While George can’t help himself from cheating, James is his most tender yet, and Curran delivers his best performance of the series in the episode.

James is on edge throughout the episode’s first act. His irritation and unrest are on full display when he bites George’s arm, breaking the skin, and when he plunges himself into a river in Scotland. He’s imploding after the death of Somerset (Laurie Davidson), feeling as if he can’t trust anyone, especially George. And in truth, George is extremely untrustworthy. He’s loving and doting in the room with James, but has sex with anything that moves when James is gone. James sees through George’s lies about his exploits, but he loves him anyway. He made that love as clear as one can by showing George his heart. No, literally.

Grave diggers were tasked with excavating a precious item of James’ in preparation for his arrival in Scotland. At the end of the episode, after George survives a hookup-turned-murder attempt, James shows George the preserved heart of his “first great love,” Lord Lennox.

“He died in France impoverished and alone. No one ever let me bring him back,” James says of his former love. Lennox proved his love with the grandest of gestures: “He gave me his heart, his actual heart,” James admits. The heart was embalmed and sent to James after he died, and James had it buried in a secret spot in Edinburgh.

To show the depth of his love, James reveals to George the embalmed heart contained in an iron apparatus. Showing George, and bringing the heart home, was “the real purpose” of the trip to Scotland.

“Am I a lovesick fool?” James asks George through tears. As George replies, “No, James.” James then declares, “We both are. But I’m older, and I’ve got less excuse. And I’m your king. I should know better. I’ll teach you as I’ve been taught.” They kiss, and for the first time, the love between them feels real.

Curran tells TV Insider that this scene proves that James loves George more deeply than he loved Somerset.