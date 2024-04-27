Following the surprising announcement made on Friday that the popular CBS spinoff series NCIS: Hawai’i has been cancelled after three seasons, the show’s lead actress Vanessa Lachey has opened up about her reaction.

“Gutted, confused, blindsided. Grateful, confident, beloved fans,” Lachey shared in her Instagram story. “Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!”

The Love is Blind host concluded her message with the Hawaiian saying, “Mahalo Nui Loa,” which translates in English to “Thank you very much.” Alongside this sentiment, Lachey shared a picture of a yellow bird perched on an anchor with the letters ‘NCIS’ and ‘HI’ written across its body.

Since the news broke that the NCIS spinoff series would not be returning for a fourth season, many of Lachey’s costars as well as the show’s co-creators have also taken to social media to share their thoughts on the matter.

Tori Anderson, who played FBI agent Kate Whistler (whose relationship with Yasmine Al-Bustami‘s Lucy is beloved by fans), wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream.”

She added, “I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much.”

NCIS Hawai’i marked a significant milestone in the NCIS franchise by featuring a female lead, who is also a woman of color, for the first time. Lachey took on this role by portraying Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant in the series.

Co-creator and executive producer Christopher Silber also took to X to share his sentiments on show’s sudden cancellation.

“Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special,” he wrote. “We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew… and gathered in Hawai’i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I’m so grateful to you all.”

Silber’s fellow co-creator and executive producer, Matt Bosack, retweeted his message and responded with his own, writing, “NCIS: Hawaii was a dream. And while it’s ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home…”

He continued on writing, “I’m proud of the stories we were able to tell over these 3 seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity… To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou.”

NCIS: Hawai’i, Series Finale, Monday, May 6, 10/9c, CBS