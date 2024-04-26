Once upon a time, Walt Disney was just a regular American struggling to succeed. He goes from little guy to big cheese (above, circa 1955) with the help of a mouse in How Disney Built America, six-part History Channel docuseries featuring original dramatic re-creations, expert interviews and archival material.

Here, we sketch out each hourlong episode ahead of the April 28 series premiere.

Episode 1: The Birth of Mickey (April 28)

In 1920s Hollywood, a young Walt loses creative control over his first successful cartoon character, Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, to a powerful middleman. Walt and animator Ub Iwerks create Mickey Mouse and make the first synchronized sound animated short, Steamboat Willie. It’s a hit.

Episode 2: Animation Expansion (May 5)

At his studio, Walt still faces soaring costs, mounting criticism and tight deadlines. He pushes the limits of technology to create the first full-length animated feature with sound and color, 1937’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, giving rise to the billion-dollar business of animated films.

Episode 3: Building Disneyland (May 12)

If you’ve ever spun around in the teacup ride, you’ve felt how dizzying it was for Walt to transform 160 acres in booming Southern California into “The Happiest Place on Earth.” See the excitement and challenges of devising the park, a 1940s dream that was made real, opening in 1955.

Episode 4: Merchandise Madness (May 19)

Beginning in the 1930s, Kay Kamen turned Disney characters into megastars by licensing their images for products. He created the famous watch with Mickey’s hands pointing out the time!

Episode 5: Walt Disney World and EPCOT (June 2)

In the ’60s, Walt tries his hand at urban planning to build a utopian “city of the future,” EPCOT (Experimental Prototype Community of Tomorrow), but his untimely death in 1966 leaves Roy Disney to honor his brother’s dream. The plan evolves into Florida’s Walt Disney World.

Episode 6: Imagineering the Future (June 9)

A look at six Disney innovations including thrill rides, Audio-Animatronics (aka theme park robots), cruise ships and fireworks, and how they’ve helped change family fun.

How Disney Built America, Series Premiere Sunday, April 28, 10/9c, History