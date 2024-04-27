Disney’s Mickey Mouse History, The Real Story of ‘Mr Bates,’ ‘Gentleman’s New Ward, ‘Guilt’s Final Chapter, Weekend Update at White House Correspondents Dinner

Earl Theisen / Getty Images

How Disney Built America

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Disney is one of the world’s most recognized (though in some corners vilified) brands, but Walt Disney’s beginnings were far humbler. A six-part docuseries charting the rise of the Disney entertainment empire begins in the 1920s with “The Birth of Mickey.” That would be Mickey Mouse, created by Walt and animator Ub Iwerks after Disney lost creative control of his first cartoon character (the now-obscure Oswald the Lucky Rabbit). With the iconic “Steamboat Willie,” also notable as the first animated short with synchronized sound, the Disney business is off and running.

ITV Studios and MASTERPIECE

Mr Bates vs The Post Office

Series Finale 9/8c

SUNDAY: After years of delays, the underdog sub-postmasters get their day in court against the monolithic Post Office that accused them of theft and fraud, refusing to concede their own technology was at fault. “Look at us. Do we look like criminals?” declares one of the plaintiffs in the stirring and somewhat bittersweet conclusion to the four-part docudrama. “You don’t give up, do you, you awkward sod?” a weepy forensic accountant (Ian Hart) tweaks Alan Bates (Toby Jones), whose dogged efforts to bring his fellow victims together pays off after 20 years. In reality, Bates is still fighting the Post Office, and in a companion documentary, The Real Story of Mr Bates vs the Post Office (11/10c, PBS), the real-life versions of these characters tell their story.

Ben Blackall/Paramount+ With Showtime

A Gentleman in Moscow

8/7c

SUNDAY: A new and very special relationship forms within the Hotel Metropol when Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) is entrusted with young Sofia (Billie Gadsdon), a natural charmer abruptly left behind by her mother, the now-grown Nina (Leah Balmforth). Their bond grows slowly but surely, much as it once did when Nina was a child, but the situation becomes dicey when the imperiously disapproving Bishop (John Hefferman) catches on to the new arrival. In other Moscow news, Rostov’s actress paramour Anna (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) considers her options when a younger glamour girl becomes the hot new thing.

Courtesy of Expectation/Happy Tramp North 2019

Guilt

Season Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The bumbling Scottish brothers are back for a third and final caper on Masterpiece, with the calculating Max (Mark Bonnar) and gullible Jake (Jamie Sives) unhappily dislodged from their Chicago exile and forced by circumstance (and ICE agents) to return to Edinburgh. There, vengeful widow Maggie Lynch (Downton Abbey’s Phyllis Logan, playing deliciously against type) waits for them, while their former ally Kenny (Emun Elliott) contends with a niece who’s embroiled in local criminal intrigue.

Hopper Stone / HBO

The Sympathizer

9/8c

SUNDAY: In a pivotal episode of the dramatically rich 1970s post-Vietnam War spy dramedy, the Captain (Hoa Xuande) uneasily prepares to assassinate the scapegoat he’s helped to frame as a mole, with a July 4 celebration as an ironic backdrop. Later, he’s recruited to be an expert consultant for an Apocalypse Now-like war movie. At the pitch meeting, all four Robert Downey Jr. characters are now fully on display: CIA spook Claude, Professor Hammer and the latest arrivals, hawkish Congressman Ned Godwin and maverick filmmaker Niko Damianos.

Inside Weekend TV: