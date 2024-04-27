‘9-1-1’: Oliver Stark Discusses Whether Buck Is Attracted to Eddie (VIDEO)

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Oliver Stark as Buck and Ryan Guzman as Eddie in '9-1-1' Season 7 Episode 6
Chris Willard/Disney

Now that Buck (Oliver Stark) is exploring same-sex attraction with Tommy (Lou Ferrigno Jr.) on 9-1-1, might fans one day see Buck paired up with best friend Eddie (Ryan Guzman) in ABC’s first-responder drama?

In a soon-to-be-released interview on the podcast I’ve Never Said This Before With Tommy DiDario, Stark responded to fan speculation that Buck didn’t get along with Eddie back in Season 2 because of a deep-down attraction.

“I think that’s probably quite a wise way to look at it,” Stark said. “Eddie — and Ryan, who plays him — is obviously an attractive man … The introduction of his character is literally Buck turning in slow motion, and ‘What a Man’ is the soundtrack that’s playing, so I think if we look back at that moment, yes, there is definitely an element of that.”

The actor elaborated: “Not knowing how to how to deal and process those feelings, [Buck] kind of sectioned [them] off into some kind of jealousy and insecurity about himself. Look, Buck was the young, gung-ho, action-hero-y kind of guy of the 118, and then suddenly there was Eddie, who could do everything he could do and was also a single father and an Army vet and was all these really cool things. So yeah, I could absolutely [in] see some of those early moments where they were butting heads, that there was some kind of feeling there that Buck didn’t quite understand … and obviously, they’ve grown so much closer now.”

Might Buck and Eddie hook up, and might we even see a wedding at the 118? “Who knows?” Stark said.

9-1-1 showrunner Tim Minear also weighed in on the Buck–Eddie prospect in a TV Insider interview earlier this month. “Right now, Buck is exploring something about himself and he’s made a new friend. I can’t really even predict for myself exactly where the story might go in future episodes. Right now, Eddie’s with a woman. Eddie’s been married to a woman. Eddie has a child with a woman. Eddie also has very complicated feelings about, I think, his place in the world.”

9-1-1, Thursdays, 8/7c, ABC

