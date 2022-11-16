Who Should Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31? (POLL)

Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater and Daniel Durant and Britt Stewart were sent home in the Dancing With the Stars semifinals double elimination on Disney+. That leaves TikTok and reality star Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, former Bachelorette star Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy, actor and comedian Wayne Brady and Witney Carson, and drag queen superstar Shangela and Gleb Savchenko as the final four couples competing in the Dancing With the Stars finale on November 21.

But who should win? To get your take before the votes begin, we’ve compiled each couple’s total scores from the season. Across the season’s 10 episodes so far, there were 506 points up for grabs, including points from the group dances, dance relays, and dance marathon. All four pairs have received at least one perfect score this season. Gabby and Wayne snagged the season’s first during the Prom Night episode. And Charli and Gabby both received an impressive 80/80 in the semifinals for their two perfect-score dances. Each couple has their strengths and areas for improvement.

We want to know who you think is the most deserving of these four for the mirrorball ahead of next week’s finale. Check out the ranking of the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 finalists below, plus our favorites from their perfect-score performances, before casting your vote in our poll for this season’s “should-be” winner.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – Total Score 470/506

Charli’s dancing was praised as nearly professionally perfect in November 14’s semifinals. The 18-year-old has dance training, though not in ballroom. Still, getting her level of praise from the judges — four of ballroom’s best — is no easy feat. It seems that her being the highest scorer of the season and never being in the bottom two (a.k.a. she gets the fan votes) could make her this season’s most likely victor. But only time will tell!

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – Total Score 450/506

Is there anything Wayne can’t do? He’s a comedian, actor, singer, Broadway star, and now a trained ballroom dancer. Even when he missed half a week of rehearsals for Week 7’s Michael Bublé Night due to illness, he still has never found himself anywhere near the bottom of the leaderboard. His Week 9 scores may not have been as perfect as he hoped, but we have a feeling the Whose Line Is It Anyway star is going to pull through some memorable final numbers next week.

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy – Total Score 448/506

Gabby has surprised viewers with her level of skill. Watching her dance, you’d think she has a dance background similar to Charli’s, but that’s not the case. She’s not unfamiliar to the artform, but it’s definitely not her area of expertise. After this season, it very well may be! Gabby’s total score is lower than Wayne’s because of the extra points earned throughout the season. Wayne and Charli’s team out-scored her team in the group dances, and Charli won the extra five points in the relay against the former Bachelorette. Gabby did score six points over Wayne’s five in the dance marathon, however, and Charli scored seven. Can she pull out a win against her weekly score rival, Charli, next week?

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – Total Score 428/506

Halleloo! Shangela has been this season’s finest entertainer. Her bombastic stage presence has made for unforgettable dances, like when she paid tribute to Jennifer Lopez when performing “Waiting For Tonight” during ’90s Night. In the semifinals, judge Carrie Ann Inaba left from her seat to bow down to the drag queen after her performance to Whitney Houston‘s “I Have Nothing.” Unlike her above competitors, Shangela has only snagged one perfect score this season — a jazz number on Halloween Night (above). To win, she would need to perfect the technical notes from the judges she’s received in recent weeks and put on one hell of a show. But she has more than proved that she’s capable of doing so. With that, it’s time to vote! Who do you think should go home with the mirrorball trophy (the last of Len Goodman’s career)? Let us know in the poll, below.

Dancing With the Stars, Season 31 Finale, Monday, November 21, 8/7c, Disney+