Nicolas Cage might be a lifelong fan of Superman — and infamously almost starred as the Man of Steel in Tim Burton‘s scrapped Superman Lives — but he’s a Marvel man now.

Amazon Prime Video released a first look at the actor in the title role of its upcoming Spider-Noir series on Monday (May 12). Granted, he’s hidden away beneath all of the dark layers of warm clothing, face masks, and gloves, but it’s him all right.

So what else is there to know about Spider-Noir? Here’s a look.

When does Spider-Noir premiere?

Amazon revealed that the series will debut on the streamer in 2026.

Who stars in Spider-Noir?

Cage stars in the series as Spider-Noir and is joined in the cast by Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun li, Karen Rodriguez, and Jack Huston as series regulars. Guest-starring in the show are Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

What is Spider-Noir about?

The logline for the series explains, “Spider-Noir is a live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir. Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

What else is there to know about Spider-Noir?

The series will be presented in both black and white, as seen in the photo, and in color.

The show’s first two episodes are executive produced and directed by Henry Bradbeer. Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. The duo developed the show with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, including Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who all executive produce.

Spider-Noir will debut on MGM+’s linear channel before being available to stream globally on Amazon Prime Video the next day.