[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 6.]

Dancing With the Stars crowned its prom king and queen on Tuesday night. Following Selma Blair‘s emotional withdrawal from the competition on October 17, the eleven remaining couples took to the dance floor for “Stars’ Stories Week: Prom Night” and the return of the Dance Marathon. And after an elimination break the night prior, one couple reached the end of their musical road on the Disney+ live show.

The pro dancers and troupe opened the evening with a performance to “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!” by ABBA. The amateurs faced a big challenge this week, having to learn two dances and improvise two more, three of which were performed on Tuesday alone. For the Dance Marathon, all 11 couples joined the ballroom floor at the same time. The first dance was a hustle to “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer, followed by a Lindy Hop to “Jump Jive An’ Wail” by The Brian Setzer Orchestra.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli tapped-out underperforming couples from the marathon, one at a time, with extra points on the line for each pair. The last couple standing was crowned prom king and queen, and that honor ultimately went to Jessie James Decker and Alan Bersten. Bonus points from the Dance Marathon were added to the judges’ scores from the first round of dance to determine a final combined leaderboard of the night.

After Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas earned the highest score of the season last night (39/40), Gabby Windey and Val Chmerkovskiy snagged the coveted first perfect score with their tango. But Wayne Brady and Witney Carson closed the night with a samba so great, they weren’t the only perfect score holders for long.

Here’s where everyone fell on the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 6 leaderboard, plus what they performed and their total combined scores from both nights and the marathon.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – Jive to “You Make My Dreams” by Daryl Hall & John Oates, 84/80

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy – Tango to “Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship ft. Leighton Meester, 82/80

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – Samba to “It Takes Two” by Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock, 82/80

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev – Jazz to “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, 78/80

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – Cha Cha to “Waiting For Tonight” by Jennifer Lopez, 77/80

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten – Viennese Waltz to “Breakaway” by Kelly Clarkson, 72/80

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater – Jive to “Basket Case” by Green Day, 72/80

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong – Contemporary to “No Air” by Jordin Sparks & Chris Brown, 71/80

Joseph Baena & Daniella Karagach – Cha Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON, 70/80

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart – Cha Cha to “SexyBack” by Justin Timberlake ft. Timbaland, 67/80

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki – Viennese Waltz to “You and Me” by Lifehouse, 62/80

Despite not being at the bottom of the leaderboard, the final two couples were Heidi and Artem and Joseph and Daniella. Derek voted to save the former, and Carrie Ann the latter. Bruno voted to save Heidi, and Len, the tiebreaker vote, chose Heidi as well, sending the young bodybuilder home.

Next week’s theme will be Michael Bublé Night.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, Disney+