‘DWTS’ Carrie Ann Inaba Suffers Scary Medical Emergency on a Plane

What To Know Carrie Ann Inaba experienced a frightening medical emergency on a flight to New York.

The Dancing With the Stars judge detailed feeling dizziness, numbness, and cold sweats, and thanked the airline and medical staff who helped her.

Fans and DWTS cast members sent Inaba their well-wishes via social media.

Carrie Ann Inaba is giving fans an update after experiencing a scary health situation.

“Yesterday was quite a day,” the Dancing With the Stars judge began a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, April 16. “I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But had a small ‘medical emergency’ on the plane. I very suddenly felt quite ill. And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb.”

Inaba noted that she normally deals with “health things on my own,” and travels with a “tool kit” due to her autoimmune disease diagnoses. “But this scared me,” she said. “And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn’t want to have anyone else put themselves at risk… but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help.”

In the post’s comments section, Inaba continued, “I’m always thankful for the moments that scare or challenge me especially with my health. They remind me that while I often face my health challenges alone, I am not alone. None of us are. The helpers are everywhere.”

In another lengthy comment, Inaba gave thanks to “all the people who helped me yesterday,” from the flight attendant who let her out of the bathroom, doctors on board who lent a helping hand, the Delta employee who waited with her for the paramedics to take her to the ER, her fellow passengers, her friend, and the paramedics and the ER staff who looked after her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba)

“I ultimately left the ER to go back to my hotel when I felt stable enough,” she wrote. “And thank you to @iv_king_joseph and @gdjelin for hooking me up with IV Fluids and all@the things I needed to help me recover. I also want to thank the outlets who had to reschedule because of what happened. Please know I’m so looking forward to speaking with all of you about something I am so passionate about.”

Inaba wrapped up the comment by stating she was “so grateful” to her fans and her team.

Several DWTS pros and contestants shared their well-wishes in the post’s comments. “Hope you’re ok!” wrote Alan Bersten. Pasha Pashkov added, “Hope you’re ok and feeling better.” Amanda Kloots shared, “Oh my goodness! I hope your ok and sending you lots of love.”

Kate Flannery posted, “Take care! That is very scary.” Chrishell Stause commented, “Sending so much love! Hope you’re feeling better.” Shangela wrote, “Praying for u diva. Hope all is ok.”

Fans also wished Inaba a speedy recovery. “Oh no! Hope you’re ok now!!!” one user wrote. Another added, “Thinking about you my Sjögren’s sister! Sending all the love and healing your way.” Someone else shared, “How scary I’m so sorry sending positivity and love to you.”

Inaba has been open about her health struggles over the years. She was diagnosed with spinal stenosis in 2007, Sjögren’s syndrome in 2013, and lupus in 2019. Additionally, Inaba also deals with fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and has markers for antiphospholipid syndrome.

“The trickiest thing about these autoimmune conditions is that they come in pairs or groups… and they are often ambiguous and don’t show up the same way every time. So you have to be fluid in the way to handle your wellness approach,” Inaba wrote in a January 2020 blog post. “You also have to keep checking in with yourself, and stay in tune with happening. It’s a true work in progress. And that is yet another gift. You start to notice YOU. You start to understand how what you do today can affect how you feel tomorrow. You are no longer going to push yourself to the point of exhaustion. You will create healthier boundaries and you will know your body better than you ever have.”

She added, “That is part of the gift of the autoimmune condition. You will pay attention to you and how the world affects you. Which will help you to create the best life possible.”