This year, Halloween fell on Dancing With the Stars night. Season 31 Episode 8’s Halloween Night saw the return of the team dances in the spooky two-hour event. The nine remaining couples performed new routines in addition to their group dances, and of course, one pair saw their ballroom journey end by the evening’s end.

For the team dances, the remaining stars were split into two groups: Team Wicked and Team Scream. The first team had Vinny and Koko, Shangela and Gleb, Gabby and Alan, Heidi and Artem, and Jordin and Brandon performing “The Witches Are Back” from Hocus Pocus 2. The second had Trevor and Emma, Charli and Mark, Wayne and Witney, and Daniel and Britt performing “Heads Will Roll” by Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, and Derek Hough gave each dance a score that was then applied to each pairing’s overall score for the night.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Gabby Windey‘s partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, sat out this week. Dancing with the former Bachelorette in his place was Alan Bersten, who was eliminated with partner Jessie James Decker last week. Here’s what each Dancing With the Stars pairing performed during the October 31 episode on Disney+, plus where they landed on the leaderboard.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – Argentine Tango to “Tanguera” by Fabio Hager Sexteto, 78

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater – Contemporary to “Ghost (Acoustic)” by Justin Bieber, 78

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – Contemporary to “Halloween Theme” by District 76

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart – Paso Doble to “bury a friend” by Billie Eilish, 73

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – Jazz to “Look What You Made Me Do” by Taylor Swift, 73

Gabby Windey & Alan Bersten – Argentine Tango to “Shivers” by District 78 ft. Mikayla Lynn, 71

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev – Tango to “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” by Måneskin, 70

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong – Tango to “Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ed Ivory & Ken Page, 69

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki – Paso Doble to “Get Ghost” by Mark Ronson, Passion Pit & A$AP Ferg, 63

It’s getting down to the wire on the show, with couples showing weekly improvements catching up to the season-long frontrunners. But even the best dancers could be sent home without enough fan votes. In the final two this week were Jordin and Brandon and Heidi and Artem. In the end, reality star mom Heidi ended up being saved by the judges, sending singer Sparks home.

What do you think of this week’s elimination? Let us know in the comments below.