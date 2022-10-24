Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

[Warning: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 7.]

Michael Bublé was the guest of honor on Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Episode 7 on Disney+. In Michael Bublé Night, the crooner doubled as a guest judge for the performances, which were all set to his music. That meant the couples could earn 50 points instead of the usual 40.

The night began with a sizzling opening number to “Sway.” Sung live by the Grammy-winning artist, the number featured the women of the professional dance crew and choreography by Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy. Kicking off the competitive dances was Shangela and Gleb Savchenko, who performed a dazzling tango to Bublé’s “Hollywood.”

At the end of her dance, the drag queen slayed the crowd, judges, and hosts when she pulled two crispy chicken legs out of her bra. Last week, Len Goodman told Shangela he wanted to see crispy legs in her next dance, so she committed to that in rehearsals and in her bit. Yes, she danced with chicken in her bra the whole time.

Nothing like kicking off #MichaelBubleNight on #DWTS with sways and sounds from the one and only @michaelbuble! 🎶 Stream live now on @DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/WcoCifuLhC — Dancing with the Stars #DWTS (@officialdwts) October 25, 2022

Later in the evening, Bublé treated the audience to a live performance of his song “Higher.” Judge Derek Hough directed and co-choreographed the “Higher” music video. Tonight, he choreographed the live number and performed it along with his fiancée, Hayley Erbert, and the rest of the show’s pros.

Wayne Brady and Witney Carson got a lower score than usual this week. The comedian was out sick for most of last week (exhaustion that led to a stomach bug), cutting the pair’s rehearsal time in half. Still, they got a 10 from Bublé, were one of the highest scores of the night, and avoided the bottom two. Here’s what each couple performed during Michael Bublé Night, their scores, and where they ended up on the leaderboard, featuring a first-time perfect score for Charli D’Amelio.

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas – Foxtrot to “Fever,” 50/50

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy – Rumba to “Home,” 46/50

Heidi D’Amelio & Artem Chigvintsev – Samba to “It Had Better Be Tonight (Meglio Stasera),” 46/50

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko – Tango to “Hollywood,” 45/50

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson – Quickstep to “I Get A Kick Out Of You,” 44/50

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart – Foxtrot to “Feeling Good,” 43/50

Jordin Sparks & Brandon Armstrong – Foxtrot to “You Make Me Feel So Young,” 43/50

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater – Foxtrot to “Come Fly With Me,” 42/50

Jessie James Decker & Alan Bersten – Salsa to “Come Dance With Me,” 41/50

Vinny Guadagnino & Koko Iwasaki – Cha Cha to “Save The Last Dance For Me,” 36/50

Fans are determined to keep Vinny in the game, saving him from the bottom two again after another week of scoring last on the leaderboard. In the bottom two this week were Trevor and Emma and Jessie and Alan. After Bublé stepped out for this final portion of the evening, Bruno Tonioli voted to save Trevor and Emma, and Derek voted to save Jessie and Alan. But Carrie Ann Inaba and Len’s votes went to Trevor and Emma, sending the country music singer and her pro partner home.

Next week, the Halloween-themed episode will bring back the team dances after a three-year hiatus.

