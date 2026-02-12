The Dancing With the Stars universe is expanding. A new spinoff series called Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro is coming to ABC, according to Variety.

As the title suggests, the show will feature the search for a new pro dancer to star on the beloved competition show. Up-and-coming professional dancers will live together in a house and compete for their chance to be partnered with a celebrity on an upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars.

Scroll down for everything we know about the new series, including which familiar faces are expected to pop up during the audition process.

When does Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro premiere?

A premiere date has not been set, but Variety reports that the show will likely air during summer 2026 on ABC and Hulu.

Who will host Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro?

Per Variety, Robert Irwin is in talks to host the new series. Irwin was a contestant on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars and won the Mirrorball Trophy alongside his pro partner, Witney Carson.

The Irwins have long been part of the DWTS family, as Robert’s sister, Bindi Irwin, is also a Mirrorball champion. She won Season 21 with Derek Hough in 2015.

Who will judge Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro?

Mark Ballas, a longtime pro on Dancing With the Stars, is reportedly being eyed to judge alongside his mother, Shirley Ballas. Shirley has coached Mark, Derek, and Julianne Hough, and more over the years and is currently the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the U.K.

The judges’ table will also feature a rotating panel of mentors or pros each week, according to Variety.

Who are the Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro contestants?

A list of cast members has not been confirmed yet. It’s also not clear how many participants will be competing for their spot as a DWTS pro.

The contestants and more specific information about the show’s format will be revealed at a later date.

Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro, TBD, ABC and Hulu