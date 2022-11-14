Don’t Miss All the Twists and Turns! Subscribe to our Dancing With the Stars Newsletter:

After weeks of fierce competition, we now know which four couples will perform in the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 finale. Six couples competed in the Dancing With the Stars semifinals on November 14 on Disney+, each pair performing two themeless numbers for the judges and hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro. And between Rounds 1 and 2, head judge Len Goodman announced his retirement. Next week’s finale will be the ballroom dance legend’s last episode after being on every season since 2005. Another surprise announcement: Witney Carson is expecting baby No. 2!

Sans theme, the episode was more like a traditional ballroom dance competition. The dancers had to perform a ballroom dance and a Latin number, making the highest possible score an 80. So close to the finals, there’s no room for mistakes. The judges were extra picky in tonight’s critiques because of that, resulting in some of the season-long contenders scoring less than perfect 10s across the board.

The judges did praise the professional dancers tonight, however, singing their praises over their choreography and teaching abilities. Some of the highest praise was for Charli D’Amelio and Mark Ballas, whose first dance had Len, Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli at a loss for words over Charli’s near expert technique and Mark’s keen attention to detail while teaching. Could that be a precursor for the finale results? They’ll have to get enough fan votes just like their competitors.

Here’s what each pairing performed in Rounds 1 and 2, plus their scores:

Charli D’Amelio & Mark Ballas: Viennese Waltz to “Glimpse of Us” by Joji, 40/40; Paso Doble to “Espana Cani” by Pascual Marquina, 40/40; Total Score 80/80

Gabby Windey & Val Chmerkovskiy: Waltz to “I’m Kissing You” by Des’ree, 40/40; Paso Doble to “Malagueña” by Brian Setzer, 40/40; Total Score 80/80

Wayne Brady & Witney Carson: Paso Doble to “Beggin’” by Måneskin, 36/40; Viennese Waltz to “It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World” by James Brown, 37/40; Total Score 73/80

Shangela & Gleb Savchenko: Paso Doble to “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga, 36/40; Viennese Waltz to “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, 37/40; Total score 73/80

Daniel Durant & Britt Stewart: Viennese Waltz to “Surprise Yourself” by Jack Garratt, 35/40; Samba to “Light It Up (Remix)” by Major Lazer ft. Nyla & Fuse ODG, 34/40; Total Score 69/80

Trevor Donovan & Emma Slater: Cha Cha to “Satisfied” by Galantis ft. MAX, 32/40; Viennese Waltz to “Count On Me” by Judah Kelly, 33/40; Total Score 65/80

For the double elimination, the pair with the lowest combined scores of fan and judge votes would be eliminated with no chance of being saved. Trevor and Emma, Shangela and Gleb, and Daniel and Britt made up the bottom three. Sadly, the first cut couple was Trevor and Emma, leaving the drag queen and the deaf actor and their partners in the bottom two. In the end, the judges chose to save Shangela and Gleb. After incredible performances all season long, Daniel and Britt were the last couple eliminated ahead of the finals.

With that, the four couples competing in the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 finale are Charli and Mark, Gabby and Val, Wayne and Witney, and Shangela and Gleb.