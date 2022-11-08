The CW Will Only Carry Over a ‘Minimal’ Number of Shows Into Fall 2023, Says Nexstar

The CW programming slate will look very different for the 2023-2024 season.

While the lineup is set for the current 2022-2023 season (premieres just started in October) and will be similar to what it’s been in recent years, things will change after that. “Over the course of the next year, we’re really working to develop our slate, which will then come online in the 2023-2024 broadcast season,” Nexstar executive vice president and chief financial officer Lee Ann Gliha said during an earnings call (via Variety). “We will have some carryover commitment for the CBS and the WBD programming in that year, but it’s minimal at that point.”

While Nexstar CEO Perry Sook has said that former parent companies Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery can offer up programming, they’re going to be looking at the numbers, “and there may be a couple of shows that distinguish themselves that we want to hold over into next year.”

It’s been previously reported since Nexstar acquired 75 percent ownership of The CW that freshman series Walker Independence and The Winchesters will not be receiving additional episode orders for their first seasons; both will have 13 episodes total. (Both are spinoffs of established CW hits, Walker and Supernatural.) And after the 2022-2023 season, it sounds likely that most of the shows that haven’t had final seasons announced — those two, five returning for this year (Walker, Superman & Lois, All American, All American Homecoming, and Kung Fu) and one new, midseason one (Gotham Knights) — won’t be back.

Riverdale and The Flash’s final seasons were both announced before Nexstar’s acquisition. They’re both a part of the midseason lineup. Since the acquisition, the final seasons for Nancy Drew (its fourth, coming in 2023 as well) and Stargirl (it’s third, ending in December) were also announced.

According to Sook, they’re aiming for a “broader audience” with both scripted and unscripted programming. And on the unscripted side, Whose Line Is It Anyway? will reportedly be ending after its 12th season. Original star Colin Mochrie tweeted on November 4, “in January, we shoot our final season.”