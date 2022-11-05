The end of the line is coming for The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway. Colin Mochrie, one of the improv comedy show’s original stars, revealed on Twitter on Friday, November 4, that the show’s upcoming 12th season will be its last.

“Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line,” Mochrie tweeted on Friday. “In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years.”

Hey everyone. Hope you are enjoying the current season of Whose Line. In January, we shoot our final season. Thank you all for the support over the years. — Colin Mochrie (@colinmochrie) November 4, 2022

The CW and studio Warner Bros. haven’t commented about Mochrie’s announcement, nor have fellow Whose Line stars Ryan Stiles and Wayne Brady. But Whose Line host Aisha Tyler retweeted Mochrie’s tweet and added heart emojis.

When a fan asked Mochrie if the upcoming season is “the final one ever or just [the] final one with [the] current cast,” the comedian responded, “Always an option for a new cast.”

The current version of Whose Line Is It Anyway debuted on The CW in 2013. The show previously aired on ABC and ABC Family between 1998 and 2007, with Drew Carey as host. The British show of the same name, on which the American show is based, ran from 1988 and 1999 and also featured Mochrie and Stiles. Dan Patterson and Mark Leveson created both the U.S. and U.K. Whose Line, and the duo serves as executive producers of the CW incarnation.

The Whose Line news comes half a year after the start of a cancellation spree at The CW, as the broadcast network progressed toward its acquisition by Nexstar Media Group. Between April and May of this year, The CW axed 4400, Batwoman, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, In the Dark, Legacies, Naomi, and Roswell, New Mexico. And since that time, the network canceled Legends of the Hidden Temple, Stargirl, and Tom Swift, and announced that Nancy Drew and Riverdale would be airing their final seasons.

Mark Pedowitz, who stepped down as the chairman and CEO of The CW in October, addressed the rash of cancellations in May, telling reporters, “I realize the pattern is different from what we’ve done in years past, so I can see why this came as a bit of shock to you and to the fans. Look, none of these were easy decisions. We had long conversations with our studios and parent companies, and everyone recognized that this was a time of transition for The CW. So, unfortunately, some difficult financial and strategic decisions needed to be made at every level.”

Whose Line Is It Anyway Season 11 is currently in-season. The season premiere aired October 14.

Whose Line Is It Anyway, Fridays, 8/7c, The CW